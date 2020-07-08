Advertisement

Alexandria City Council discusses several topics associated with the Confederacy

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council is delaying their vote on an ordinance to remove the Confederate statue located in the front of the Rapides Parish Courthouse. The main reason for this is because the Rapides Parish Police Jury had to postpone their meeting on July 6 due to several essential workers testing positive for COVID-19.

Since the police jury was unable to make their decision about the monument, the city council will reconsider the move at the next meeting scheduled for July 21.

The biggest unresolved issue with the monument is still determining ownership, although City Attorney David Williams believes that the city does in fact own it. The city is asking a judge to decide, but they’re still waiting on a court date.

Another topic of discussion at the city council meeting that was associated with the confederacy included the names of streets within the city. City Councilman Joe Fuller asked for a list of street names in Alexandria that have Confederate connections. Some of the names that were brought up included Lee and Overton Street. If the city grants the council’s request, the council will have a further discussion about the names in an upcoming committee meeting.

