Alexandria City Council passes a motion to release body cam footage of the Daquarious Brown arrest

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council is asking the city to release the body cam footage from last year’s arrest of Daquarious Brown. Brown was arrested after a chase with Alexandria police back in March of 2019. It resulted in him hitting an occupied vehicle and then fleeing on foot. A year after the fact, he filed a federal civil suit claiming excessive force.

The motion to release the body camera video of the incident passed after a vote of four councilmen wanting it released: Malcolm Larvadain, Jules Green, Joe Fuller, and Gerber Porter. Councilmen Chuck Fowler and Jim Villard voted not to release it, and Harry Silver, who was attending the meeting over the phone after a federal judge decided he must be included moving forward, abstained.

Ultimately, it’s up to the city to release the video if they choose to do so. The matter is still pending in district and federal court. However, we are expecting to have a written statement possibly tomorrow from the City Attorney, David Williams, on what they plan to do.

KALB received statements from the attorneys for Daquarious Brown and District Attorney, Phillip Terrell, on the matter.

Terrell said, “As an ordinary part of the discovery process, the District Attorney’s office regularly provides criminal defendants and their attorneys with the body camera footage to criminal defendants and their attorneys. We will not treat this case any differently, so Mr. Brown and his attorney will receive the body camera footage of his arrest in the ordinary discovery process.”

Michael Brewer, the criminal defense attorney for Brown, said, “As Mr. Brown’s attorney in the pending criminal charges, we are working diligently to reach an equitable and just result as to those charges. I would defer to Mr. Terrell as to what is legally permissible under Louisiana law as it relates to the release of material in a pending criminal case.”

The federal attorney on the case, Brett Grayson, said, “I would not have any objection to it being released to the public.”

