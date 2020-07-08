Group honoring fallen Cenla law enforcement sells t-shirts at local restaurant

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A group that works with families of fallen law enforcement officers teamed up with a local restaurant to help support their mission.

The Louisiana Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors (LA COPS) is a non-profit organization that helps families with emotional, psychological, financial and legal needs after losing a loved one in the line of duty. The group sold shirts and other items at Po-Boy Express in Alexandria. The restaurant’s owner says it’s important to stand by those who serve and protect our communities.

“We have to show them that we do support and we do care. We support them more than they think, without them, we wouldn’t have law in this country,” Jimmy Ayesh said.

Three young girls, Sophia, Lila and Brileigh are helping spread the LA COPS message. Their father, Robert Johnson, worked for the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. He died in 2016.

“We basically wouldn’t have a community, because they help protect people from harm,” Sophia Johnson said. “It’s a hard job, a very dangerous job. They’re brave to do it.”

Also part of the organization are members of Jeremy (Jay) Carruth. He died in 2003. July 8 is his birthday. He would have been 47-years-old.

