Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s state workers will get pay raises this year despite the pandemic's effect on state finances. Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed a legislative effort to withhold $57 million for the salary hikes. Edwards stripped that language from the budget bill with his line-item veto authority. The governor released the vetoes as he announced Wednesday that he signed this year's $34 billion operating budget. Lawmakers sought to stall the pay raises because of Louisiana's financial uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak. Edwards says he will issue a state agency hiring freeze and has ordered cabinet agencies to set aside 10% of their budgets as a precaution.

UNDATED (AP) — A New Orleans nonprofit organization is calling for the federal government to open a civil rights investigation into the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office in southwestern Louisiana. The Promise of Justice Initiative sent a letter Wednesday to the U.S. Justice Department citing a long history of law enforcement misconduct in the region. The nonprofit cataloged decades of corruption and highlighted the so-called Jeff Davis 8, possibly related killings of women that have remain unsolved for more than a decade. A Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

MONROE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say state troopers have shot and killed a man accused of shooting at a state trooper on Sunday. Master Trooper Michael Reichardt says in a news release that 31-year-old Erroll Johnson of West Monroe fired first when officers came to arrest him about 1 a.m. Wednesday at a motel in Monroe. An earlier news release said a trooper tried to stop Johnson for a traffic violation about 12:15 a.m. Sunday in Calhoun, about 14 miles west of Monroe. A brief chase ended when Johnson stopped, got out with a firearm and “exchanged gunfire” with the trooper.

JEANERETTE, La. (AP) — A volunteer firefighter has been accused of starting a fire in south Louisiana. The State Fire Marshal’s Office, in a news release Tuesday, said 18-year-old Kentrelle Beasley Jr. was arrested on a charge of simple arson for setting an abandoned house on fire in Iberia Parish shortly after midnight July 4. The fire marshal's office said Beasley reported the fire to colleagues at the Jeanerette Fire Department, where he had worked for three months. He also helped extinguish the fire. Investigators later questioned Beasley about the fire and he confessed to starting it so he could help put it out. No injuries were reported.