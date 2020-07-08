Advertisement

In now deleted post, council president makes first public comments about Harry Silver

Writes Silver "was not completely coherent" during return to council meetings by phone
Jules Green
Jules Green(KALB)
By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria City Council President Jules Green has made his first public comments in the form of a now-deleted Facebook post about fellow Councilman Harry Silver since his return to meetings, via telephone, Tuesday night.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, following the council meeting, Green posted a message on Facebook accompanied by two images and a mood indicator that he was “feeling professional” - weighing in on Silver’s return since missing meetings since February.

Jules Green Facebook post
Jules Green Facebook post(Facebook)

There were also two screenshots of images that read:

“Until you can ignore ignorance, neglect negativity, & disregard disrespect, you’re not ready for the next level. Success isn’t for the weak.”

Jules Green, Facebook

And:

“You should never sacrifice three things: your family, your heart, or your dignity.”

Jules Green, Facebook

We reached out to both Green and his attorney, Kelvin Sanders. Green told us via text message that, “It [the post] was taken down last within 10 minutes of being posted.” When asked why he posted and then deleted the post, Green wrote, “I deleted it, please find you another news story.” Sanders declined to comment.

The Facebook post comes after federal Judge Dee Drell issued a preliminary injunction Monday afternoon requiring the City of Alexandria and the City Council to accommodate Silver, who had been sidelined from meetings due to medical ailments and concerns of contracting the coronavirus at age 98. We’re told that, due to the time that the order came down and the time for the City of Alexandria to accommodate him, an agreement was made to use a speakerphone for the first meeting while watching it on public access television Ch. 4. Silver’s attorney, Andrew Bizer, told us there was a delay in the television feed and how Silver was hearing the meeting by phone that caused some confusion.

“If there was any difficulties, it was due to the lack of technology involved in this matter, not Mr. Silver,” Bizer told News Channel 5.

We asked Bizer about Green’s Facebook post, of which he was already aware of.

“If he (Green) has any questions, he should ask his lawyer. He should have already asked his lawyer, instead of asking social media,” Bizer said.

