Advertisement

Kanye West no longer supports Trump, says he’s serious about running for president

Rapper Kanye West smiles as he listens to a question from a reporter during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington.
Rapper Kanye West smiles as he listens to a question from a reporter during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Rapper Kanye West said he doesn’t support President Donald Trump anymore, and that he was serious when he recently announced he was running for president himself.

He also believes he had the coronavirus back in February.

West discussed those topics, among many others, during a wide-ranging interview with Forbes published Wednesday.

He reportedly told Forbes he’s lost faith in Trump, saying he was turned off by reports that Trump hid in an underground bunker during protests over racial injustice and police brutality.

Although West missed deadlines in multiple states to get on the ballot, he said his announced presidential run is not a publicity stunt.

He added that he doesn’t care if his campaign would help Trump win by taking away votes from former Vice President Joe Biden.

As far as COVID-19, it’s unclear if West was tested, but he believes he had it, saying he was confined to his bed with overwhelming chills.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Avoyelles Parish welcomes new sheriff David Dauzat

Updated: moments ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
David Dauzat became the official Sheriff of Avoyelles Parish on July 1st.

National

Tyler Perry to pay funeral expenses for girl shot in Atlanta

Updated: 17 minutes ago
A representative for Tyler Perry says the filmmaker and actor has offered to pay the funeral expenses for an 8-year-old girl who was fatally shot in Atlanta.

News

Avoyelles Parish has a new sheriff

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
Avoyelles Parish has a new sheriff in office for the first time in 12 years.

News

New Dollar General opens in Alexandria

Updated: 29 minutes ago
A new Dollar General has opened at 415 Willow Glen River Road in Alexandria.

Coronavirus

Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don’t reopen

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The president unleashed his threat on Twitter.

Latest News

National

AP Source: Ivy League calls off fall sports due to outbreak

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DOUG FEINBERG and JIMMY GOLEN
A person with knowledge of the decision says the Ivy League will not play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Group honoring fallen Cenla law enforcement sells t-shirts at local restaurant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
A Louisiana non-profit working to help families of fallen law enforcement teams up with local business.

News

State board issues warning as real estate market booms

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
State board urges home buyers to be wary of "too good to be true" property opportunities.

News

Beware of "too good to be true" property offers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
While it's a buyer's market out there for future homeowners, it's also an opportunity for scammers.

National

US virus cases top 3 million, Americans face frustrating test delays

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press
Labs are reporting shortages of materials and don’t have enough workers to process the tests, leading to severe backups that could worsen as economies reopen and new infections emerge.

Entertainment

Blake Shelton announces drive-in concert, 300 locations

Updated: 1 hours ago
The recorded concert will feature Shelton, his longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani and fellow country star Trace Adkins.