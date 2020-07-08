Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

LOUISIANA BUDGET-PAY RAISES

Edwards rejects pay raise delay for Louisiana state workers

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s state workers will get pay raises this year despite the pandemic's effect on state finances. Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed a legislative effort to withhold $57 million for the salary hikes. Edwards stripped that language from the budget bill with his line-item veto authority. The governor released the vetoes as he announced Wednesday that he signed this year's $34 billion operating budget. Lawmakers sought to stall the pay raises because of Louisiana's financial uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak. Edwards says he will issue a state agency hiring freeze and has ordered cabinet agencies to set aside 10% of their budgets as a precaution.

BC-LA-CIVIL RIGHTS PROBE REQUEST-LOUISIANA

Federal inquiry sought into 'corrupt' La. police agencies

A New Orleans nonprofit organization is calling for the federal government to open a civil rights investigation into the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office in southwestern Louisiana. The Promise of Justice Initiative sent a letter Wednesday to the U.S. Justice Department citing a long history of law enforcement misconduct in the region. The nonprofit cataloged decades of corruption and highlighted the so-called Jeff Davis 8, possibly related killings of women that have remain unsolved for more than a decade. A Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

POLICE KILLING-LOUISIANA

Louisiana troopers kill man who shot at trooper Sunday

MONROE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say state troopers have shot and killed a man accused of shooting at a state trooper on Sunday. Master Trooper Michael Reichardt says in a news release that 31-year-old Erroll Johnson of West Monroe fired first when officers came to arrest him about 1 a.m. Wednesday at a motel in Monroe. An earlier news release said a trooper tried to stop Johnson for a traffic violation about 12:15 a.m. Sunday in Calhoun, about 14 miles west of Monroe. A brief chase ended when Johnson stopped, got out with a firearm and “exchanged gunfire” with the trooper.

FIREFIGHTER ARRESTED

Volunteer firefighter arrested for arson

JEANERETTE, La. (AP) — A volunteer firefighter has been accused of starting a fire in south Louisiana. The State Fire Marshal’s Office, in a news release Tuesday, said 18-year-old Kentrelle Beasley Jr. was arrested on a charge of simple arson for setting an abandoned house on fire in Iberia Parish shortly after midnight July 4. The fire marshal's office said Beasley reported the fire to colleagues at the Jeanerette Fire Department, where he had worked for three months. He also helped extinguish the fire. Investigators later questioned Beasley about the fire and he confessed to starting it so he could help put it out. No injuries were reported.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-JAIL LAWSUIT

Judge won't release medically vulnerable inmates from lockup

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A federal judge has refused to order release of medically vulnerable prisoners from a Louisiana jail. The Advocate reports that the judge was acting in an ongoing lawsuit over conditions at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson disagreed with claims that no steps are being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the lockup. He cited new screening and hygiene procedures and efforts by police and prosecutors to reduce the jail population by reducing arrests and resolving cases. The federal lawsuit will proceed on issues of whether the jail’s conditions and health care program are constitutional.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA

Louisiana virus cases surge, with call to cancel athletics

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The chairman of the state Senate's education committee wants Louisiana’s K-12 public schools to cancel student athletics for the fall semester because of the risks of the coronavirus outbreak. Baton Rouge Sen. Cleo Fields's request comes amid the resurgence of the state’s coronavirus outbreak. Nearly 2,000 new virus cases were confirmed Tuesday, and hospitalizations from the COVID-19 disease topped 1,000. Fields sent letters to the heads of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Louisiana School Boards Association, calling for the suspension of athletic events as a safety precaution. The health department says more than 3,200 Louisiana residents have died from COVID-19. That number grew by 23 Tuesday.

LOUISIANA BUDGET-SURPLUS

Lawmakers retain $106M of Louisiana surplus to settle later

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers left nearly $106 million of the state’s surplus undecided when they wrapped up their special session this month. The state had nearly $535 million in unspent cash left after closing the books from the 2018-19 budget year. The majority-Republican House and Senate decided against spending all of it because of the uncertainty of state finances with the coronavirus pandemic. They steered about 20% of the money into a new fund, so they can decide either in the fall or early next year if they want to use the money for favored projects or move it into Louisiana’s “rainy day” fund.

MALL SHOOTING-ARREST

Bond set at $350K for Louisiana man accused in mall shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A 22-year-old Louisiana man accused of shooting a teenager to death outside a shopping mall is being held on a $350,000 bond. Treyvious Dejuan Dotie, of Shreveport, was arrested Saturday shortly after 19-year-old Bryan Theus died at Ochsner LSU Health. News outlets report Dotie is being held at the Caddo Correctional Center on one count of second-degree murder. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday at Mall St. Vincent in Shreveport. Responding officers found Theus outside the east entry of Dillard’s with multiple gunshot wounds. There’s no word on what sparked the altercation, but police believe the men knew each other.