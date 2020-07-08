Advertisement

LDEQ discusses the Dresser environmental assessment investigation

By Corey Howard
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) continues to investigate the former Dresser plant for a spill that happened years ago.

Tuesday night, the LDEQ provided updates to where they are in the investigation. The meeting did not contain a question and answer segment. Instead, residents had to write their questions down, then send them in, and a representative would try to answer their questions.

One question asked at the meeting: “How could someone considering purchasing a home in the Timber Trails area have their home tested?”

The investigation results dictate where further sampling will take place in the areas identified.

“The investigation results dictate where further sampling will take place,” Brandon Williams, a regional attorney for LDEQ said. “Most homes in the area of groundwater contamination will or have been sampled for indoor air.”

Another question asked: “When do we anticipate the investigation being complete?”

“Most of the groundwater plume has been delineated,” Williams said. “However, there remains an area to the northwest of the facility near Kaylie road and Grey’s Creek Highway that has not been delineated, this area is currently being investigated.”

The Dresser Pineville Project also released the following statement:

“Tonight’s meeting provided an important opportunity for us to share the latest project updates and hear directly from residents. The Dresser Pineville team is committed to its ongoing environmental project work.”

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Alexandria City Council delays monument vote, talks confederate street names

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
he Alexandria City Council is delaying their vote on an ordinance to remove the Confederate statue located in the front of the Rapides Parish Courthouse.

News

Motion to release body cam footage in Daquarious Brown arrest passes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Alexandria City Council is asking the city to release the body cam footage from last year’s arrest of Daquarious Brown.

News

COVID-19 Tracker: U.S. Cases Continue to Rise

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
As states continue to shift public health rules for people and businesses – and increase COVID-19 testing - experts say the U.S. is still on track to continue the uptick in cases. Our national investigative team has the latest on states where numbers are going up.

News

Dresser details discussed at Louisiana College

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
LDEQ hosted a public meeting regarding environmental assessment at the Dresser site.

Latest News

News

RPSB discusses Pineville High Mascot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Rapides Parish School Board discussed the controversy behind Pineville High School's Rebel mascot.

News

RPSO: Runaway juvenile Camiliojoe Kavion Neal located

Updated: 4 hours ago
RPSO says Camiliojoe Kavion Neal has been located.

News

Alexandria City Council passes a motion to release body cam footage of the Daquarious Brown arrest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
City Council passes a motion to release the body camera footage on the Daquarious Brown arrest.

News

Alexandria City Council discusses several topics associated with the Confederacy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
At the Alexandria City Council meeting, discussions about Confederate associated objects throughout the city continued.

News

Walmart employs more than 265,000 veterans

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
A retired Air Force veteran finds a new home in the workforce at Walmart.

News

State Rep. Mike Johnson discusses Dresser meeting, possible school changes

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
State Rep. Mike Johnson discusses Tuesday's Dresser meeting and possible school changes for Fall 2020.