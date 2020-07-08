LDEQ discusses the Dresser environmental assessment investigation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) continues to investigate the former Dresser plant for a spill that happened years ago.

Tuesday night, the LDEQ provided updates to where they are in the investigation. The meeting did not contain a question and answer segment. Instead, residents had to write their questions down, then send them in, and a representative would try to answer their questions.

One question asked at the meeting: “How could someone considering purchasing a home in the Timber Trails area have their home tested?”

One question asked at the meeting: "How could someone considering purchasing a home in the Timber Trails area have their home tested?"

“The investigation results dictate where further sampling will take place,” Brandon Williams, a regional attorney for LDEQ said. “Most homes in the area of groundwater contamination will or have been sampled for indoor air.”

Another question asked: “When do we anticipate the investigation being complete?”

“Most of the groundwater plume has been delineated,” Williams said. “However, there remains an area to the northwest of the facility near Kaylie road and Grey’s Creek Highway that has not been delineated, this area is currently being investigated.”

The Dresser Pineville Project also released the following statement:

“Tonight’s meeting provided an important opportunity for us to share the latest project updates and hear directly from residents. The Dresser Pineville team is committed to its ongoing environmental project work.”

