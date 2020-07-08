Associated Press Louisiana Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 08.

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 08 10:00 AM Groundbreaking of first model home in Terrytown - Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng, Councilman Ricky Templet, Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission President and CEO Jerry Bologna and partners celebrate the groundbreaking of the first major project to come out of the Terrytown Neighborhood Revitalization Strategic Plan

Location: 522 Farmington Pl, 522 Farmington Pl, Terrytown, LA

Weblinks: http://www.jeffparish.net/, https://twitter.com/JeffParishGov

Contacts: Gretchen Hirt Gendron, Jefferson Parish , ghirt@jeffparish.net, 1 504 736 6412

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 08 12:30 PM Caddo Commission mask ordinance meeting - Special Caddo Commission meeting to put on tomorrow's commission agenda an ordinance requiring masks in businesses and establishments

Weblinks: http://www.louisiana.gov, https://twitter.com/statelouisiana

Contacts: John Settle Jr, john@jesettle.com

Wednesday, Jul. 08 2:30 PM Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards holds coronavirus (COVID-19) response media briefing

Location: 7667 Independence Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA

Weblinks: http://www.louisiana.gov, https://twitter.com/statelouisiana

Contacts: Office of the Louisiana Governor, govpress@la.gov

Louisiana State Police is conducting drive through temperature checks to enter the Public Safety Compound. Please allow additional time to enter the facility. All entering GOHSEP also will be tested for fever. All members of the media must wear facemasks to the daily media briefings.

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 08 - Thursday, Jul. 09 Lafayette General Health conducts community coronavirus testing - Lafayette General Health partners with St. Martin Parish and Lafayette Parish mayor-presidents Chester Cedars and Josh Guillory to conduct community coronavirus (COVID-19) testing

Location: Crescent Safety Services, 8311 Hwy 90 E, New Iberia, LA

Weblinks: http://www.lafayettegeneral.com/

Contacts: Shelley Duran , Lafayette General Health, scduran@lgh.org, 1 337 571 0136

Interview opportunities on on Wednesday with Dr. Stefanski and St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars (8:00 AM CDT) and Lafayette Parish President Josh Guillory (8:30 AM CDT)

Thursday, Jul. 09 6:00 PM New Orleans public meeting on bike projects - City of New Orleans hosts informational public meeting, via teleconference, to provide an update on the proposed designs for improvements for the Central City and Lower Garden District transportation network project, a collaboration of the Department of Public Works, Roadwork NOLA, and the Mayor's Office of Transportation

Weblinks: http://www.nola.gov/home/

Contacts: City of New Orleans Communications, communications@nola.gov, 1 504 658 4962

Dial-in meeting number: 504-658-7001 Access code: 999 253 315

Thursday, Jul. 09 6:00 PM Public meeting on Moving New Orleans Bikes projects - City of New Orleans hosts informational public meeting on proposed Central City and Lower Garden District transportation network improvements

Weblinks: http://www.nola.gov/home/

Contacts: LaTonya Norton, New Orleans mayor press, latonya.norton@nola.gov, 1 504 658 4962, 1 504 295 2661

How: Dial-in meeting number: 504-658-7001 Access code: 999 253 315