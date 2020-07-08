Advertisement

LSUA Chancellor releases Diversity and Inclusion memorandum

LSUA just received an award from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation.
LSUA just received an award from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation.(KALB)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - The following information is from Dr. Paul Coreil, LSUA Chancellor:

“Effective immediately, we are formally establishing an administrative LSUA Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Committee to help better inform and advise the University on what actions, initiatives, policies and programs we can consider implementing to increase diversity, be more inclusive, assure we are providing equal opportunity for all and be more welcoming to everyone regardless of their race, color, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religious beliefs or disability.

“The Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Committee membership was selected based on recommendations made by Faculty Senate, Staff Senate, Student Government and administration. Three members from each of these representative groups were recently selected. Please take note of these members and make sure you share with them your views and recommendations on how we can improve diversity and inclusion across our campus. Additionally, we will encourage the Advisory Committee to sponsor “Town Meetings” and other open forums that will allow for additional campus-wide input and discussion over the next year.

Also attached is the LSUA Statement on Equity & Justice that was shared with you all in early June. We stand by this statement and hope these aspirational goals and principles are included in the Advisory Committee deliberations and discussions and as the foundation for feedback from the entire campus community. Please take this statement seriously and work hard to make these goals a reality for LSUA.

“Last, we have obtained a copy of the initial LSU Diversity and Inclusion Roadmap for 2020-2022. (CLICK HERE) It is our hope that we can also develop our own LSUA Diversity and Inclusion Roadmap with that being the primary deliverable of the Advisory Committee over the next year. We would like our roadmap to be finalized by December 2021 with implementation beginning January 1, 2022, or earlier, if certain components can begin implementation prior to that date.

“I want to thank all advisory committee members for agreeing to serve and help us address an extremely important priority for our campus. I hope we all pledge to support their efforts and help contribute to the development of a high impact LSUA Diversity & Inclusion Road Map that will carry us into a much better future that significantly enhances opportunities for everyone, especially those that have experienced or continue to experience discrimination across society due to their color or race. We pledge to do our part and do everything we can to make our campus, community, state, nation and world a better place for all.”

Copyright 2020 LSUA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Avoyelles Parish welcomes new sheriff David Dauzat

Updated: moments ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
David Dauzat became the official Sheriff of Avoyelles Parish on July 1st.

News

Avoyelles Parish has a new sheriff

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
Avoyelles Parish has a new sheriff in office for the first time in 12 years.

News

New Dollar General opens in Alexandria

Updated: 29 minutes ago
A new Dollar General has opened at 415 Willow Glen River Road in Alexandria.

News

Group honoring fallen Cenla law enforcement sells t-shirts at local restaurant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
A Louisiana non-profit working to help families of fallen law enforcement teams up with local business.

News

State board issues warning as real estate market booms

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
State board urges home buyers to be wary of "too good to be true" property opportunities.

Latest News

News

Reptile-loving Texas couple takes over Natchitoches Alligator Park with plans to add new attractions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Reptile lovers Gary and Shannon Saurage have been featured on numerous cable TV shows over the years and already own two other gator parks.

National

IRS: Taxpayers need to resume payments by July 15

Updated: 1 hours ago
The IRS today reminds taxpayers who took advantage of the People First Initiative tax relief and did not make previously owed tax payments between March 25 to July 15 that they need to restart their payments.

News

Texas couple takes over Natchitoches alligator park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A longtime Central Louisiana attraction is getting a new coat of paint, a new name, and two new owners.

News

Rapides school superintendent shares tentative plans for upcoming school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
A letter from Powell addressing how the school system plans to move forward.

News

WATCH: Gov. Edwards to speak for first time since Fourth of July weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to hold his weekly press conference Wednesday, following an active Fourth of July weekend.

News

In now deleted post, council president makes first public comments about Harry Silver

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
Alexandria City Council President Jules Green has issued his first public comments in the form of a now-deleted Facebook post about fellow Councilman Harry Silver since his return to meetings, via telephone, Tuesday night.