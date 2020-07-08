LSUA Chancellor releases Diversity and Inclusion memorandum

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - The following information is from Dr. Paul Coreil, LSUA Chancellor:

“Effective immediately, we are formally establishing an administrative LSUA Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Committee to help better inform and advise the University on what actions, initiatives, policies and programs we can consider implementing to increase diversity, be more inclusive, assure we are providing equal opportunity for all and be more welcoming to everyone regardless of their race, color, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religious beliefs or disability.

“The Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Committee membership was selected based on recommendations made by Faculty Senate, Staff Senate, Student Government and administration. Three members from each of these representative groups were recently selected. Please take note of these members and make sure you share with them your views and recommendations on how we can improve diversity and inclusion across our campus. Additionally, we will encourage the Advisory Committee to sponsor “Town Meetings” and other open forums that will allow for additional campus-wide input and discussion over the next year.

“Also attached is the LSUA Statement on Equity & Justice that was shared with you all in early June. We stand by this statement and hope these aspirational goals and principles are included in the Advisory Committee deliberations and discussions and as the foundation for feedback from the entire campus community. Please take this statement seriously and work hard to make these goals a reality for LSUA.

“Last, we have obtained a copy of the initial LSU Diversity and Inclusion Roadmap for 2020-2022. (CLICK HERE) It is our hope that we can also develop our own LSUA Diversity and Inclusion Roadmap with that being the primary deliverable of the Advisory Committee over the next year. We would like our roadmap to be finalized by December 2021 with implementation beginning January 1, 2022, or earlier, if certain components can begin implementation prior to that date.

“I want to thank all advisory committee members for agreeing to serve and help us address an extremely important priority for our campus. I hope we all pledge to support their efforts and help contribute to the development of a high impact LSUA Diversity & Inclusion Road Map that will carry us into a much better future that significantly enhances opportunities for everyone, especially those that have experienced or continue to experience discrimination across society due to their color or race. We pledge to do our part and do everything we can to make our campus, community, state, nation and world a better place for all.”

