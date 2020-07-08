Advertisement

Man fights off deadly snake while driving down Australian highway

By Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUEENSLAND, Australia (Gray News) - An Australian man had to fight off one of the deadliest snakes in the world while speeding down the highway after the snake attacked him in his car.

Police released details Tuesday of a terrifying incident for a 27-year-old Australian man identified as “Jimmy.” While traveling June 15 on a highway in Queensland, Jimmy started to brake but realized there was a snake in the car with him.

The snake was later identified as an eastern brown snake, which is highly venomous and one of the deadliest snakes in the world.

“The more I moved my legs… it just started to wrap around me. Its head just started striking at the [driver’s seat] chair between my legs,” Jimmy said.

The 27-year-old used a seat belt and work knife to fight the snake off while trying to stop the car. He eventually killed the snake and, believing he had been bitten and his life was in danger, took off for the hospital.

A police officer stopped him for speeding, but once he heard Jimmy’s story, he called for medical help. Paramedics who responded to the scene determined Jimmy had not been bitten by the snake.

“It was pretty terrifying. I’ve never been so happy to see red and blue lights,” Jimmy said.

This slimy passenger would be sure to make any driver hysssssterical! 🐍😱

Posted by Queensland Police Service on Monday, July 6, 2020

Police recognized this is as a unique incident and warned others not to attempt to capture or injure wildlife in Queensland, as snakes are typically protected under the Nature Conservation Act 1992.

Officials say when left alone, most snakes pose no danger to people.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

WATCH: White House coronavirus task force briefing

Updated: 7 minutes ago
White House briefing

National Politics

Supreme Court: Some employers can refuse to offer free birth control

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press
The high court on Wednesday said 7-2 the administration acted properly when it allowed more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of covering birth control.

National

Renters face financial cliff ahead; limited help available

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By SARAH SKIDMORE SELL
Renters are nearing the end of their financial rope.

National Politics

Supreme Court sides with Catholic schools in employment suit

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The high court's ruling was 7-2, with two liberal justices joining the conservative majority for the schools.

Coronavirus

COVID patients: Less than half know where they got it

Updated: 16 minutes ago
A survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows only 45% of COVID-19 patients studied in nine states knew they had been in contact with someone who had the virus.

Latest News

National

Months into crisis, Americans face frustrating test delays

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press
Labs are reporting shortages of materials and don’t have enough workers to process the tests, leading to severe backups that could worsen as economies reopen and new infections emerge.

Coronavirus

Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don’t reopen

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The president unleashed his threat on Twitter.

National Politics

Bailout or raise prices? The battle over how to save the Postal Service

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

National

Case of bubonic plague confirmed by Chinese authorities

Updated: 1 hour ago
China has closed a city in its Inner Mongolia region after a case of bubonic plague was identified.

News

Randall Hargis retires from Louisiana College

Updated: 1 hour ago
Hargis leaves as Vice President for Business Affairs/Chief Financial Officer/Executive Vice President.

Coronavirus

Many COVID patients don't know where they caught it

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Many of the folks who get coronavirus aren't sure where they got it.