Rapides school superintendent shares tentative plans for upcoming school year

(KALB)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish School Superintendent Jeff Powell has released tentative plans for the upcoming school year. The following is a letter from Powell addressing how the school system plans to move forward:

"First, I want to personally thank you for your support as our school and district leaders have continued to process information throughout this still very fluid situation caused by COVID-19. As you know, our employees have continued to work diligently the last few months to prepare our schools for welcoming students back to campus. So many in our community have united as we face this new challenge and find great opportunities.

“Second, we know many have been patiently waiting to hear how Rapides Parish Public Schools are planning to approach the 2020-2021 school year with the most recent guidance issued by the Louisiana Department of Education and the Department of Health. I have attached our tentative plans for the upcoming school year here. Please help us communicate clearly that we are following the guidance of our state education and health leaders as much as possible. Our goals are to provide the best learning opportunities for our students while maintaining appropriate health and safety protocols to protect both our students and our employees. Any parent who does not feel comfortable sending his/her child to school may take advantage of our 100% virtual option by completing this online registration. However, we need this information completed no later than Friday, July 17th.  

“Finally, we have updated our website with a new link dedicated to “Reopening Rapides.” You can access this link at https://www.rpsb.us/reopening_rapides. We will continue to update the FAQ page for students, families, and employees. Please encourage anyone seeking additional information specifically related to health measures we are putting in place to email covidquestions@rpsb.us.

“As always, we are so thankful for the many who are dedicated to ensuring Rapides Parish is #bettertogether!”

