RPSB votes to accept substitute motion on Pineville High mascot

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With a six to three vote, the Rapides Parish School Board has voted to accept a substitute motion that was offered during the July 7 meeting regarding the recent controversy with Pineville High School’s “Rebel General” mascot.

“What the hope is with this substitute motion is that in September the administration from the school is going to be able to bring to us a unified recommendation, based on what the Pineville High School community wants, as a representative of their school,” said Superintendent Jeff Powell. A motion to discuss recent petitions about the mascot was listed as the 15th item on the meeting agenda. When the motion was brought up, board members offered a substitute.

To clarify: this substitute motion will require Pineville High School administration to review petitions that have been circulating online (aimed at changing and keeping the mascot), gather community input and come to an agreement on what should be done. The administration will then present this recommendation to the school board in September, and the board hopes to make a final decision at that time, but there’s no guarantee.

Supporters of changing Pineville High School’s mascot showed up to the board meeting with signs in hand, chanting for change. While many of those who support keeping the mascot have been widely vocal on social media, no one spoke in support of that at the meeting.

The next meeting will be on September 1.

