Sanity trial in newspaper shooting postponed amid pandemic

This June 28, 2018 file photo provided by the Anne Arundel Police shows Jarrod Ramos in Annapolis, Md.
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Hearings and a jury trial to determine criminal sanity for a man who pleaded guilty to killing five people at a Maryland newspaper have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The hearings for Jarrod Ramos have been moved to August and a sanity trial will now be held in December.

Ramos pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible in the 2018 newsroom rampage that killed Capital Gazette staffers John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith.

His defense wants more records pertaining to a prosecution expert’s jail visit.

The trial is to determine whether Ramos was criminally sane during the murders.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

