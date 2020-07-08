Advertisement

Scooter stolen from Florida Walmart returned to disabled vet

‘The victim was extremely excited to get his scooter back’
Security video shows two women taking the scooter after the man parked it to use a Walmart scooter with a shopping basket.
Security video shows two women taking the scooter after the man parked it to use a Walmart scooter with a shopping basket.(Source: Palm Bay Police Department)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BAY, Fla. (Gray News) – An 85-year-old disabled veteran is reunited with his mobility scooter after it was taken from a Walmart while he was shopping this week.

The Palm Bay Police Department says the suspects have been identified.

“The victim was extremely excited to get his scooter back and expressed his utmost appreciation and thanks for the support of this community,” the department said in a Facebook post.

**UPDATE** Thanks to our amazing community, the suspects have been identified and the scooter has been returned to the...

Posted by Palm Bay Police Department on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Security video showed two women taking the scooter after the man parked it to use a Walmart scooter with a shopping basket.

“The suspects took the victim’s scooter, and after using it to ride around the store loaded the scooter into their truck, a white Ford F150 with a toolbox in the bed, and drove away,” the Facebook post said.

The names of the suspects and charges they may face will be released later, according to police.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Avoyelles Parish welcomes new sheriff David Dauzat

Updated: moments ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
David Dauzat became the official Sheriff of Avoyelles Parish on July 1st.

National

Tyler Perry to pay funeral expenses for girl shot in Atlanta

Updated: 18 minutes ago
A representative for Tyler Perry says the filmmaker and actor has offered to pay the funeral expenses for an 8-year-old girl who was fatally shot in Atlanta.

News

Avoyelles Parish has a new sheriff

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
Avoyelles Parish has a new sheriff in office for the first time in 12 years.

News

New Dollar General opens in Alexandria

Updated: 30 minutes ago
A new Dollar General has opened at 415 Willow Glen River Road in Alexandria.

Coronavirus

Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don’t reopen

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The president unleashed his threat on Twitter.

Latest News

National

AP Source: Ivy League calls off fall sports due to outbreak

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DOUG FEINBERG and JIMMY GOLEN
A person with knowledge of the decision says the Ivy League will not play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Group honoring fallen Cenla law enforcement sells t-shirts at local restaurant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
A Louisiana non-profit working to help families of fallen law enforcement teams up with local business.

News

State board issues warning as real estate market booms

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
State board urges home buyers to be wary of "too good to be true" property opportunities.

News

Beware of "too good to be true" property offers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
While it's a buyer's market out there for future homeowners, it's also an opportunity for scammers.

National

US virus cases top 3 million, Americans face frustrating test delays

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press
Labs are reporting shortages of materials and don’t have enough workers to process the tests, leading to severe backups that could worsen as economies reopen and new infections emerge.

Entertainment

Blake Shelton announces drive-in concert, 300 locations

Updated: 1 hours ago
The recorded concert will feature Shelton, his longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani and fellow country star Trace Adkins.