Alexandria man arrested in connection with Monroe Street homicide

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide that occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday in the 700 block of Monroe Street. The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

Emanuwell Means, 23, of Alexandria, was charged with second degree murder and felony theft (5,000-25,000).

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

