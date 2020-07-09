Advertisement

Alexandria police investigating armed robbery on MacArthur Drive

Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a business in the 500 block of MacArthur Drive on Tuesday, July 7.

APD says the incident happened around 3:20 a.m. Two employees of the business received minor injuries when a suspect hit them during the robbery. These employees were taken to a hospital for treatment.

If you have any information, APD asks that you call them at 318-449-5099.

