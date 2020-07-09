Alexandria police investigating Masonic Drive shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 2900 block of Masonic Drive on Wednesday, July 8.

APD says that two people got into a fight, leading to one of them pulling out a handgun and shooting the other. The gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital. The one that fired the weapon is still at large.

APD requests that anyone with information regarding this incident call them at 318-449-5099.

