Advertisement

Driver who hit Seattle protesters charged with 3 felonies

Emergency personnel work at the site where a driver sped through a protest-related closure on the Interstate 5 freeway in Seattle, authorities said early Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Emergency personnel work at the site where a driver sped through a protest-related closure on the Interstate 5 freeway in Seattle, authorities said early Saturday, July 4, 2020.(James Anderson via AP)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors on Wednesday filed three felony charges against the man who hit two protesters with his car while driving on a Seattle freeway that was closed for Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

One of the protesters was killed.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s office charged Dawit Kelete with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and reckless driving. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on July 22.

Police say Kelete hit two people at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday.

Summer Taylor, a 24-year-old veterinary clinic worker, suffered critical injuries and died Saturday night. Diaz Love was hospitalized with multiple fractures.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Layoffs stuck at high level as 1.3 million seek jobless aid

Updated: seconds ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The persistently elevated level of layoffs are occurring as a spike in virus cases has forced six states to reverse their move to reopen businesses.

National

Supreme Court rules on Trump’s financial documents in two separate cases

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Supreme Court decision on financial records.

Coronavirus

Parades, close-ups with Mickey out as Disney World reopens

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
Despite a huge surge of Floridians testing positive for the new coronavirus in recent weeks, two of Disney World's four parks are reopening Saturday. When they do, visitors to "The Most Magical Place on Earth" will find new rules in place.

National

Justices rule swath of Oklahoma remains tribal reservation

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The court's 5-4 decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, means that Oklahoma prosecutors lack the authority to pursue criminal cases against American Indian defendants in parts of Oklahoma that include most of Tulsa.

News

Layoffs stuck at high level as 1.3 million seek jobless aid

Updated: 53 minutes ago
More than 1.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a historically high pace that shows that many employers are still laying people off in the face of a resurgent coronavirus

Latest News

National

Sheriff: ‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera missing in California lake

Updated: 1 hour ago
Rivera played Santana, a cheerleader in the musical-comedy “Glee” that aired on Fox from 2009 until 2015.

National

UN: World could hit 1.5-degree warming threshold by 2024

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JAMEY KEATEN and FRANK JORDANS Associated Press
Scientists say average temperatures around the world are already at least 1 C higher now than from 1850-1900 because of man-made greenhouse emissions.

National

Social distancing as demonstrated with matches

Updated: 1 hours ago

National Politics

Biden proposes $700 billion-plus ‘Buy American’ campaign

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By BILL BARROW
Launching an economic pitch expected to anchor his fall presidential campaign, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is proposing sweeping new uses of the federal government’s regulatory and spending power to bolster U.S. manufacturing and technology firms.

News

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday brings our much anticipated mainly dry and hot stretch of weather across Central Louisiana!

Coronavirus

Medical-grade masks offer far better protection than cloth ones, study says

Updated: 2 hours ago
Cloth masks are better than nothing at protecting people from disease, but they don’t compare to medical-grade masks.