Advertisement

Former GOHSEP director now brigadier general for Louisiana National Guard

Jim Waskom is now the Louisiana National Guard's newest brigadier general.
Jim Waskom is now the Louisiana National Guard's newest brigadier general.(WAFB)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The former director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is now the Louisiana National Guard’s newest brigadier general.

Jim Waksom is a retired colonel of the U.S. Army, who served for 33 years, 21 of which were in the National Guard. He was appointed by Governor John Bel Edwards in 2016 as the director of GOHSEP.

In that role, he ran emergency and disaster preparedness operations for the state.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Layoffs stuck at high level as 1.3 million seek jobless aid

Updated: 52 minutes ago
More than 1.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a historically high pace that shows that many employers are still laying people off in the face of a resurgent coronavirus

News

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
Thursday brings our much anticipated mainly dry and hot stretch of weather across Central Louisiana!

State

Expert says Baton Rouge economy faces $50M loss if LSU football season is canceled or fans are excluded

Updated: 11 hours ago
Bars, restaurants, and hotels in Baton Rouge are staring down the barrel of another major financial hit if the LSU football season is canceled or played without fans.

News

Economy losses if LSU can't play football

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
No college football season in the fall could have huge impact on the Baton Rouge economy.

Latest News

State

Gov. Edwards rejects pay raise delay for Louisiana state workers

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By MELINDA DESLATTE
Louisiana’s state workers will get pay raises this year despite the pandemic’s effect on state finances.

State

State officials say they are working to keep voting polls safe and clean ahead of primary elections

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Donovan Jackson
Going to the voting poll has been a concern for many as fears of spreading COVID-19 have some questioning if they will cast their votes in person this weekend.

News

Keeping voting polls safe and clean in Louisiana

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Going to the voting poll has been a concern for many as fears of spreading COVID-19 have some questioning if they will cast their votes in person this weekend.

News

Honoring fallen Cenla law enforcement

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
A Louisiana non-profit working to help families of fallen law enforcement teams up with local business.

News

Gov. Edwards says La. has more COVID-19 cases than ever before; not considering a statewide mask mandate

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Nick Gremillion and Lester Duhé
Governor John Bel Edwards said there are now more cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in Louisiana than at any other time during the pandemic.

News

Avoyelles Parish welcomes new sheriff David Dauzat

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
David Dauzat became the official Sheriff of Avoyelles Parish on July 1st.