Former GOHSEP director now brigadier general for Louisiana National Guard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The former director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is now the Louisiana National Guard’s newest brigadier general.

Jim Waksom is a retired colonel of the U.S. Army, who served for 33 years, 21 of which were in the National Guard. He was appointed by Governor John Bel Edwards in 2016 as the director of GOHSEP.

In that role, he ran emergency and disaster preparedness operations for the state.

