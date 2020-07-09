Advertisement

Former Simsboro star brings “high quality” work ethic to LSUA

Jakemin Abney puts in work before season
By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Hard work is what every coach looks for in a player, and former Simsboro star Jakemin Abney is bringing more than that.

“At about 9 a.m. I come to work out and do skill work with Coach Chaz,” Abney said. “Then I go lift with Brandon Ellis and do it all over again at four in the afternoon.”

“Months before we were allowed to open the gym for the athletes to voluntarily come in, Abney was texting my phone on a daily basis for workouts and drills,” LSUA Assistant Coach Chaz King said. “The very first day the gym was open for workouts he was here.”

Abney signed the dotted lines with LSUA in January, and a month later helped Simsboro win their second-straight Class B State Championship title. The 6-foot-3 inch, 160-pound guard averaged 23 points and nine rebounds in his senior season.

Now, still with the rising in COVID-19 cases and voluntary workouts still allowed, Abney is trying to prove why he is going to be a great asset to his team.

“I’m just trying to listen to my captains, follow in their footsteps, and watch them lead by example. They have been doing that since I got here,” Abney said.

“He’s just here to work,” King said. “He’s very athletic, and we see him stepping in to fill a role immediately.”

