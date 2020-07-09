Gov. Edwards, lawmakers oppose canceling school sports

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards and a majority of state House members oppose a state senator’s call for the cancellation of public school athletics this fall despite Louisiana’s surging coronavirus outbreak.

Edwards says Senate Education Chairman Cleo Fields’ push to suspend K-12 athletic events as a safety precaution was well-meaning. But the Democratic governor says it’s “just a little too early” to make such a sweeping determination.

Louisiana is seeing renewed spikes in the COVID-19 disease and patient hospitalizations.

A group of 56 Republican state representatives and seven state senators penned a letter to Louisiana’s education leaders, urging a normal extracurricular sports schedule as schools reopen.

