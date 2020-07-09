Advertisement

Gov. Edwards rejects pay raise delay for Louisiana state workers

(AP Images)
By MELINDA DESLATTE
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana’s state workers will get pay raises this year despite the pandemic’s effect on state finances.

Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed a legislative effort to withhold $57 million for the salary hikes. Edwards stripped that language from the budget bill with his line-item veto authority. The governor released the vetoes as he announced Wednesday that he signed this year’s $34 billion operating budget.

Lawmakers sought to stall the pay raises because of Louisiana’s financial uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Edwards says he will issue a state agency hiring freeze and has ordered cabinet agencies to set aside 10% of their budgets as a precaution.

