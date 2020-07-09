Grant Parish free mask giveaway sites

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - Grant Parish has masks available for residents who need them at several locations.

There will not be enough masks for everyone in the entire parish, so please be responsible and considerate.

The Post Offices will have the masks available in the lobby and the businesses will put a mask in a grocery bag, along with the purchases. The Council on Aging will be delivering masks along with the Meals on Wheels deliveries.

These masks are free of charge and will be available at the following locations:

Colfax area:

• Spring Market

• Dollar General

• Post Office

• Family Dollar

• Blue Line Diner

• Ford’s Food Center

Dry Prong:

• Post Office

• Fast Track

• Dollar General

Georgetown:

• Excel Mart (commonly called Budemers)

• Post Office

Bentley/Prospect:

• Post Office

• Dollar General

Pollock area:

• Post Office

• Dollar General (in Pollock and Simms’ Road location)

• Family Dollar

Montgomery:

• Kornbread’s Corner

• Dollar General

• Post Office

Nantachie Lake area:

• Bea’s Grocery

Fairfield area:

• OK’s General Store

