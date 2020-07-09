Advertisement

Grant Parish free mask giveaway sites

(Associated Press)
(Associated Press) (KOTA)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - Grant Parish has masks available for residents who need them at several locations.

There will not be enough masks for everyone in the entire parish, so please be responsible and considerate.

The Post Offices will have the masks available in the lobby and the businesses will put a mask in a grocery bag, along with the purchases. The Council on Aging will be delivering masks along with the Meals on Wheels deliveries.

These masks are free of charge and will be available at the following locations:

Colfax area:

•             Spring Market

•             Dollar General

•             Post Office

•             Family Dollar

•             Blue Line Diner

•             Ford’s Food Center

Dry Prong:

•             Post Office

•             Fast Track

•             Dollar General

Georgetown:

•             Excel Mart (commonly called Budemers)

•             Post Office

Bentley/Prospect:

•             Post Office

•             Dollar General

Pollock area:

•             Post Office

•             Dollar General (in Pollock and Simms’ Road location)

•             Family Dollar

Montgomery:

•             Kornbread’s Corner

•             Dollar General

•             Post Office

Nantachie Lake area:

•             Bea’s Grocery

Fairfield area:

•             OK’s General Store

Copyright 2020 KALB and GPSO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

School reopening plan for Grant Parish students

Updated: moments ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
The Grant Parish School Board releases plans and guidelines for the upcoming school year amid coronavirus outbreak.

News

Leesville man killed in Vernon Parish crash

Updated: 43 minutes ago
A Leesville man was killed in a crash Sunday on Hwy 28 West.

VOD Recordings

Gary Perkins

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Gary Perkins, CLEDA's BAS Director, offers some tips to Cenla small business owners during these difficult times.

VOD Recordings

Catherine Pears

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Catherine Pears previews the virtual opening reception for the annual September Competition at the AMOA.

VOD Recordings

Neblett, Beard and Arsenault: Legal Difference

Updated: 1 hour ago
Attorney, Wes Gralapp, focuses on property damage in this week's Legal Difference segment.

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 2 hours ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Beauregard school superintendent shares virtual education options

Updated: 2 hours ago
The following is a letter from Beauregard Parish School Superintendent Timothy Cooley

News

Three arrested for Vernon child abuse

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Patrick Deaville
Three arrests have been made in the Rosepine area for child abuse

News

NSU developing return-to-campus framework

Updated: 3 hours ago
Fall classes are scheduled to begin Aug. 17.

News

Pineville suspects arrested for attempted first degree murder

Updated: 3 hours ago
Two suspects from Pineville were arrested on several charges, including attempted first degree murder.