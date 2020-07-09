Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian has undergone a procedure to correct a congenital cardiovascular anomaly. The university said in a statement Tuesday that the anomaly was uncovered in an annual executive physical last week. Sarkisian had what the school described as a successful procedure last Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama. The former USC and Washington head coach is recuperating at home in Tuscaloosa and is expected to make a full recovery. Sarkisian returned to Alabama last season after two years in the same role for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Coach Penny Hardaway and Memphis will play Alabama three times over the next three seasons with two of those games in Memphis. The deal announced Tuesday starts with an exhibition fundraiser either Oct. 31 or Nov. 1 at the FedExForum in Memphis for pandemic relief efforts. Then Memphis would visit Alabama at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa during the 2021-22 season with the teams playing in Memphis during the 2022-23 season. Memphis leads the series between the teams 5-3.