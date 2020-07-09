Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. CDT

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate has been put to death for fatally shooting an 82-year-old man nearly three decades ago. That ends a five-month delay of executions in the nation’s busiest capital punishment state because of the coronavirus pandemic. Billy Joe Wardlow received a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1993 killing of Carl Cole at Cole’s East Texas home. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to stop the 45-year-old man’s execution. Wardlow was the first Texas inmate to be executed since Feb. 6. He was the second inmate in the U.S. to be put to death since the country began to reopen.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Officials say COVID-19 is showing an alarming statewide rise in Louisiana, and New Orleans will soon restrict bars and restaurants to table service in hope of reducing the disease’s spread. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the tables-only rule is non-negotiable, and needed to keep from closing bars in the city. Gov. John Bel Edwards said Louisiana now has a statewide epidemic, rather than one centered in one or two areas. He's not adding statewide restrictions on bars but says he'll do whatever is necessary if numbers keep rising.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s K-12 schools and colleges will be shielded from most civil lawsuits if a student or teacher contracts the COVID-19 disease. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday he has signed the new liability limitations into law. Lawmakers passed the sweeping protections in their special session. The measure will keep people exposed to COVID-19 at a school or school facility from being able to sue for damages unless they can prove the high legal standard of “grossly negligent or wanton or reckless misconduct.” The protections cover public and private K-12 schools; charter schools; and public and private colleges and universities. The new law is retroactive to March 11.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s state workers will get pay raises this year despite the pandemic's effect on state finances. Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed a legislative effort to withhold $57 million for the salary hikes. Edwards stripped that language from the budget bill with his line-item veto authority. The governor released the vetoes as he announced Wednesday that he signed this year's $34 billion operating budget. Lawmakers sought to stall the pay raises because of Louisiana's financial uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak. Edwards says he will issue a state agency hiring freeze and has ordered cabinet agencies to set aside 10% of their budgets as a precaution.