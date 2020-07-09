LA Lottery
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
05-08-11-16-24
(five, eight, eleven, sixteen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $60,000
03-10-18-22-25-29
(three, ten, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $625,000
Estimated jackpot: $83 million
9-0-2
(nine, zero, two)
5-6-4-3
(five, six, four, three)
03-10-34-36-62, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 10
(three, ten, thirty-four, thirty-six, sixty-two; Powerball: five; Power Play: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $69 million