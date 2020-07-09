Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

TEXAS-EXECUTION

Texas resumes executions after 5-month delay due to pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate has been put to death for fatally shooting an 82-year-old man nearly three decades ago. That ends a five-month delay of executions in the nation’s busiest capital punishment state because of the coronavirus pandemic. Billy Joe Wardlow received a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1993 killing of Carl Cole at Cole’s East Texas home. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to stop the 45-year-old man’s execution. Wardlow was the first Texas inmate to be executed since Feb. 6. He was the second inmate in the U.S. to be put to death since the country began to reopen.

New Orleans adds restrictions as state COVID-19 cases spike

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Officials say COVID-19 is showing an alarming statewide rise in Louisiana, and New Orleans will soon restrict bars and restaurants to table service in hope of reducing the disease’s spread. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the tables-only rule is non-negotiable, and needed to keep from closing bars in the city. Gov. John Bel Edwards said Louisiana now has a statewide epidemic, rather than one centered in one or two areas. He's not adding statewide restrictions on bars but says he'll do whatever is necessary if numbers keep rising.

Edwards agrees to protect schools from most virus lawsuits

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s K-12 schools and colleges will be shielded from most civil lawsuits if a student or teacher contracts the COVID-19 disease. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday he has signed the new liability limitations into law. Lawmakers passed the sweeping protections in their special session. The measure will keep people exposed to COVID-19 at a school or school facility from being able to sue for damages unless they can prove the high legal standard of “grossly negligent or wanton or reckless misconduct.” The protections cover public and private K-12 schools; charter schools; and public and private colleges and universities. The new law is retroactive to March 11.

Edwards rejects pay raise delay for Louisiana state workers

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s state workers will get pay raises this year despite the pandemic's effect on state finances. Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed a legislative effort to withhold $57 million for the salary hikes. Edwards stripped that language from the budget bill with his line-item veto authority. The governor released the vetoes as he announced Wednesday that he signed this year's $34 billion operating budget. Lawmakers sought to stall the pay raises because of Louisiana's financial uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak. Edwards says he will issue a state agency hiring freeze and has ordered cabinet agencies to set aside 10% of their budgets as a precaution.

Federal inquiry sought into 'corrupt' La. police agencies

A New Orleans nonprofit organization is calling for the federal government to open a civil rights investigation into the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office in southwestern Louisiana. The Promise of Justice Initiative sent a letter Wednesday to the U.S. Justice Department citing a long history of law enforcement misconduct in the region. The nonprofit cataloged decades of corruption and highlighted the so-called Jeff Davis 8, possibly related killings of women that have remain unsolved for more than a decade. A Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Nevada regulators OK company buying Caesars Entertainment

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Reno-based Eldorado Resorts Inc. received the go-ahead from Nevada casino regulators to buy Caesars Entertainment Corp. in a $17 billion deal creating a gambling giant with properties in 16 U.S. states and several other countries. The merger won unanimous endorsement Wednesday after pointed questions from Nevada Gaming Control Board regulators and unanimous approval from the state Gaming Commission. The Federal Trade Commission accepted the plan June 26. Approval in coming days from regulators in Indiana and New Jersey would create the world’s largest casino company under the Caesars Entertainment name.

Louisiana troopers kill man who shot at trooper Sunday

MONROE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say state troopers have shot and killed a man accused of shooting at a state trooper on Sunday. Master Trooper Michael Reichardt says in a news release that 31-year-old Erroll Johnson of West Monroe fired first when officers came to arrest him about 1 a.m. Wednesday at a motel in Monroe. An earlier news release said a trooper tried to stop Johnson for a traffic violation about 12:15 a.m. Sunday in Calhoun, about 14 miles west of Monroe. A brief chase ended when Johnson stopped, got out with a firearm and “exchanged gunfire” with the trooper.

Volunteer firefighter arrested for arson

JEANERETTE, La. (AP) — A volunteer firefighter has been accused of starting a fire in south Louisiana. The State Fire Marshal’s Office, in a news release Tuesday, said 18-year-old Kentrelle Beasley Jr. was arrested on a charge of simple arson for setting an abandoned house on fire in Iberia Parish shortly after midnight July 4. The fire marshal's office said Beasley reported the fire to colleagues at the Jeanerette Fire Department, where he had worked for three months. He also helped extinguish the fire. Investigators later questioned Beasley about the fire and he confessed to starting it so he could help put it out. No injuries were reported.