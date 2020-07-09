Advertisement

LSU interim president ‘doing everything’ to avoid international students being deported under new ICE guidelines

(WAFB)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Interim President Tom Galligan says school officials are working to ensure international students meet the necessary requirements to avoid being deported by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

New guidelines coming from ICE say that international students can be deported to their own countries if their courses move mostly to online classes. College students expect to see several changes in the fall semester including more online classes in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Some international students at LSU feel they have more to fear than getting sick.

“But then again they are in another country, there’s a guideline that is scary to them,” LSU’s Interim President Tom Galligan says.

Earlier this week, ICE made modifications to its Student Exchange Visitor Program which says students who are strictly taking online classes will be deported.

“The guidelines apply to international students who are in totally online programs,” Galligan says.

However, Galligan told WAFB school officials will do everything to make sure their students are secure and says LSU plans to have a hybrid form of learning for this upcoming semester.

“LSU in the fall, will not be a totally online program, our plan is to open up physically, big classes may be online, but smaller classes will be in person there may be variable schedules.”

Galligan tells WAFB that even if students are in large classes that go online, he plans for them to enroll in another class that meets face-to-face or provide another independent component to a class.

“Again, we communicated to them that we assure that we are going to do everything possible to make sure that this guideline does not adversely affect them,” Galligan says.

Galligan plans to continue to work with the International Student Association and re-issue visas to make sure everything is set up correctly for this year.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Down Home LA: Can you climb Louisiana’s tallest mountain?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Klein
Driskill Mountain is Louisiana’s tallest point.

Education

LSU plans to distribute one mask to every student, faculty and staff member in time for fall semester

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rachael Thomas
LSU says there’s a plan in the works to distribute one face mask to every student, as well as every faculty and staff member in time for the fall semester.

News

Red River and FHLB Dallas award $48,000 to two Alexandria nonprofits

Updated: 2 hours ago
Red River Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas have awarded $48,000 to two nonprofits serving the Alexandria area.

News

Discussion on early voting numbers in Rapides Parish

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Rapides Registrar of Voters Lin Stewart discusses early voting numbers for the Louisiana Presidential Preference Primary.

Latest News

News

Alexandria City Councilman At-Large Joe Fuller talks re-election, confederate objects

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Alexandria City Councilman At-Large Joe Fuller discusses running for re-election, the controversy behind the confederate monument in front of the Rapides Parish Courthouse, and possibly changing confederate street names.

News

Why you should stay away from concrete during summer storms

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Every year in the U.S. around 300 people are struck by lightning. Louisiana is among the top ten states with the highest numbers of annual deaths.

News

Local international student reacts to ICE announcement about college classes in the fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Under the new rule, only students taking in-person coursework would be allowed to stay in the U.S.

News

Lightning safety for summer storms

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Every year in the U.S. around 300 people are struck by lightning. Louisiana is among the top ten states with the highest numbers of annual deaths.

News

LSUA international student reacts ICE announcement

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Under the new rule, only students taking in-person coursework would be allowed to stay in the U.S.

News

Alexandria man arrested in connection with Monroe Street homicide

Updated: 5 hours ago
Alexandria Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide on Monroe Street.