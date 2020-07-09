LSU interim president ‘doing everything’ to avoid international students being deported under new ICE guidelines

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Interim President Tom Galligan says school officials are working to ensure international students meet the necessary requirements to avoid being deported by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

New guidelines coming from ICE say that international students can be deported to their own countries if their courses move mostly to online classes. College students expect to see several changes in the fall semester including more online classes in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Some international students at LSU feel they have more to fear than getting sick.

“But then again they are in another country, there’s a guideline that is scary to them,” LSU’s Interim President Tom Galligan says.

Earlier this week, ICE made modifications to its Student Exchange Visitor Program which says students who are strictly taking online classes will be deported.

“The guidelines apply to international students who are in totally online programs,” Galligan says.

However, Galligan told WAFB school officials will do everything to make sure their students are secure and says LSU plans to have a hybrid form of learning for this upcoming semester.

“LSU in the fall, will not be a totally online program, our plan is to open up physically, big classes may be online, but smaller classes will be in person there may be variable schedules.”

Galligan tells WAFB that even if students are in large classes that go online, he plans for them to enroll in another class that meets face-to-face or provide another independent component to a class.

“Again, we communicated to them that we assure that we are going to do everything possible to make sure that this guideline does not adversely affect them,” Galligan says.

Galligan plans to continue to work with the International Student Association and re-issue visas to make sure everything is set up correctly for this year.

