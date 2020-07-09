LSU plans to distribute one mask to every student, faculty and staff member in time for fall semester
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU tweeted Thursday, July 9 that there’s a plan in the works to distribute one face mask to every student, as well as every faculty and staff member in time for the fall semester.
The university released its plans for opening this fall in late June. See those plans here. The university says more details are forthcoming.
