Pineville suspects arrested for attempted first degree murder

Jack Porter and Matthew Worsham
Jack Porter and Matthew Worsham(RPSO)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Two suspects from Pineville were arrested on several charges, including attempted first degree murder.

Pineville Police arrived at 2114 Shreveport Hwy on July 5 around 1 a.m. following reports of a physical altercation. Police learned that gunshots were fired into an occupied apartment, however, no one was shot.

Jack Porter, 18, was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted first degree murder, one count of criminal conspiracy, one count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and one count of obstruction of justice.

Matthew Worsham, 19, was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted first degree murder, one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of obstruction of justice.

