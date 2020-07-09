Pineville suspects arrested for attempted first degree murder

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Two suspects from Pineville were arrested on several charges, including attempted first degree murder.

Pineville Police arrived at 2114 Shreveport Hwy on July 5 around 1 a.m. following reports of a physical altercation. Police learned that gunshots were fired into an occupied apartment, however, no one was shot.

Jack Porter, 18, was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted first degree murder, one count of criminal conspiracy, one count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and one count of obstruction of justice.

Matthew Worsham, 19, was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted first degree murder, one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of obstruction of justice.

Copyright 2020 KALB and Pineville Police Dept. All rights reserved.