Ruston police investigating shooting death of 20-year-old

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Authorities in Ruston are asking for your help to find the person who killed a 20-year-old.

According to Ruston PD, in the early morning hours of July 7, 2020, they were notified that a gunshot victim was being treated at a local medical center.

The victim was identified as Antonio Robinson, 20, of Minden, Louisiana. Robinson succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the reported location of this incident was the North Service Road West west of US Highway 167.

Detectives are currently investigating the case.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Ruston Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division at 318-255-4141 or Crimestoppers of Lincoln Parish. Crimestopper information can be given in several ways; either by calling 318-255-1111, text a tip to “TIP515 plus your message” to CRIMES (274637), or submit a tip online at www.rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com

Copyright 2020 KNOE. All rights reserved.