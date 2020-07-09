Advertisement

School reopening plan for Grant Parish students

The Grant Parish School Board readies plan for students to return to school in the Fall.
The Grant Parish School Board readies plan for students to return to school in the Fall.(Associated Press)
By Javonti Thomas
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish School Board has released the framework for reopening schools in the fall.

Superintendent Paxton Teddlie confirms it will occur in three phases and is subject to guidelines provided by the state amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The first phase is completely virtual learning. All students will attend school online and the school district will attempt to provide the technology required.

The school board says they can make exemptions for families not able to meet the virtual learning requirements.

Hybrid Learning/Traditional is the plan for phase two. This plan involves a mix of in-person and online learning.

Students will be divided into Group A and Group B. Each group will attend school on separate days which allows for social distancing and maintaining capacity limits.

Group A begins school on August Monday, August 10. Group B starts Tuesday, August 11.

The final phase is traditional face-to-face classes five days a week which is set for September 8.

Students will receive meals regardless of the phase.

The school board releases framework for students to attend school in the Fall. (Source: Grant Parish School Board)
The school board releases framework for students to attend school in the Fall. (Source: Grant Parish School Board)((Source: Grant Parish School Board))

Once again, the guidelines are subjected to change depending on the state of the coronavirus outbreak.

If you have questions, you can email the school board at partents@gpsb.org.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Leesville man killed in Vernon Parish crash

Updated: 44 minutes ago
A Leesville man was killed in a crash Sunday on Hwy 28 West.

VOD Recordings

Gary Perkins

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Gary Perkins, CLEDA's BAS Director, offers some tips to Cenla small business owners during these difficult times.

VOD Recordings

Catherine Pears

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Catherine Pears previews the virtual opening reception for the annual September Competition at the AMOA.

VOD Recordings

Neblett, Beard and Arsenault: Legal Difference

Updated: 1 hour ago
Attorney, Wes Gralapp, focuses on property damage in this week's Legal Difference segment.

Latest News

News

Grant Parish free mask giveaway sites

Updated: 1 hour ago
Grant Parish has masks available for residents who need them at several locations.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 2 hours ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Beauregard school superintendent shares virtual education options

Updated: 2 hours ago
The following is a letter from Beauregard Parish School Superintendent Timothy Cooley

News

Three arrested for Vernon child abuse

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Patrick Deaville
Three arrests have been made in the Rosepine area for child abuse

News

NSU developing return-to-campus framework

Updated: 3 hours ago
Fall classes are scheduled to begin Aug. 17.

News

Pineville suspects arrested for attempted first degree murder

Updated: 3 hours ago
Two suspects from Pineville were arrested on several charges, including attempted first degree murder.