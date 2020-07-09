School reopening plan for Grant Parish students

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish School Board has released the framework for reopening schools in the fall.

Superintendent Paxton Teddlie confirms it will occur in three phases and is subject to guidelines provided by the state amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The first phase is completely virtual learning. All students will attend school online and the school district will attempt to provide the technology required.

The school board says they can make exemptions for families not able to meet the virtual learning requirements.

Hybrid Learning/Traditional is the plan for phase two. This plan involves a mix of in-person and online learning.

Students will be divided into Group A and Group B. Each group will attend school on separate days which allows for social distancing and maintaining capacity limits.

Group A begins school on August Monday, August 10. Group B starts Tuesday, August 11.

The final phase is traditional face-to-face classes five days a week which is set for September 8.

Students will receive meals regardless of the phase.

Once again, the guidelines are subjected to change depending on the state of the coronavirus outbreak.

If you have questions, you can email the school board at partents@gpsb.org.

