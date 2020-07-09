Advertisement

SOURCE: LHSAA has contingency plan if sport seasons are pushed back

Source: KALB
Source: KALB(KALB)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A source has confirmed to KALB that the LHSAA has laid out a contingency plan for the 2020-2021 sports calendar if the season were to be pushed back.

The plan would look as follows:

Football:

-Start of season: August 17th  

-Jamboree: September 10th – 12th

-End of Season: November 28th

-State Championships: December 31st – January 2nd (Mercedes-Benz Superdome)

-No spring football for 2021 with intentions of changing summer training with 10 days of padded practices

Baseball:

-Start of season: February 13th

-Jamboree: March 11th – 13th

-End of Season: May 8th

-State Championships: June 3rd – June 5th

Basketball:

-Start of season: November 2nd

-Jamboree: December 3rd – 5th

-End of Season: March 13th

-State Championships April 3rd

Notes from last LHSAA Advisory Committee Meeting:

-Director Eddie Bonine is speaking in front of the state legislature on Monday (July 13th) to give an update and will try to get a feel on the governor’s next move

-BESE board is meeting on Tuesday (July 14th) to ratify COVID-19 guidelines into mandates

-If there are any further delays, there will likely be modifications made to Phase 3 to allow shoulder pads to be used to hit sleds, tackle dummies, tackle wheels, hit sleds, do 7 on 7 to aid heat acclimation, and allow other sports more leniency

-If the fall season gets pushed back to mid-September, there are still openings to play in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome after Christmas through the second or third week in January

-If COVID-19 situation persists or worsens, all options are still on table to flip fall sports to spring and sprint sports to fall OR fall to winter, spring to fall, winter to spring (decisions will be made as late as possible because pandemic situation constantly changes)

-Governor John Bel Edwards announces phase decision on July 20th

-Phase 2 or Phase 3 modifications/changes that will allow more flexibility with sports will be announced on Jul 25th

-The next advisory meeting is July 16th after Mr. Bonine meets with

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Louisiana governor, lawmakers oppose canceling school sports

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. John Bel Edwards and a majority of state House members oppose a state senator’s call for the cancellation of public school athletics this fall despite Louisiana’s surging coronavirus outbreak.

Sports

SWAC celebrates 100 years

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The Southwestern Athletic Conference has been around for 100 years.

Sports

Ivy League suspends fall sports due to coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By DOUG FEINBERG and JIMMY GOLEN
A person with knowledge of the decision says the Ivy League will not play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Former Simsboro star brings “high quality” work ethic to LSUA

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Hard work is what every coach looks for in a player, and former Simsboro star Jakemin Abney is bringing more than that.

Latest News

Sports

Alternative Baseball coming to Alexandria for special needs children

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:09 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Taylor Duncan started the Alternative Baseball Organization in 2016 with the goal of giving a real baseball experience to kids with special needs.

News

NSU confirms positive COVID-19 test

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT
The Northwestern State Athletic Department confirmed Wednesday the first positive case of COVID-19 among its student-athletes who have been on campus since voluntary workouts began in early June.

Sports

ASH’s Anya Brown picks up nine honors at USSSA State Championship

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
While the rest of the sports world is praying for a season, ASH softball player returned home after the weekend with a USSSA (United States Specialty Association) State Championship and nine other honors.

Sports

LSU receives 3 championship rings after perfect season

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT
The LSU football team has received three championship rings after its 15-0 perfect season.

Sports

Menard announces two coaching changes while Kenzie Cox signs with Centenary

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Tuesday would prove to be more than busy for the Holy Savior Menard Eagles as they would announce the addition of two new coaches to their staff as well as seeing Kenzie Cox sign to play at the collegiate level.

Sports

Ragsdale gains title of head coach for Menard girls’ soccer program

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT
Ian Ragsdale gained the title of head coach for the girls’ soccer program.