SOURCE: LHSAA has contingency plan if sport seasons are pushed back

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A source has confirmed to KALB that the LHSAA has laid out a contingency plan for the 2020-2021 sports calendar if the season were to be pushed back.

The plan would look as follows:

Football:

-Start of season: August 17th

-Jamboree: September 10th – 12th

-End of Season: November 28th

-State Championships: December 31st – January 2nd (Mercedes-Benz Superdome)

-No spring football for 2021 with intentions of changing summer training with 10 days of padded practices

Baseball:

-Start of season: February 13th

-Jamboree: March 11th – 13th

-End of Season: May 8th

-State Championships: June 3rd – June 5th

Basketball:

-Start of season: November 2nd

-Jamboree: December 3rd – 5th

-End of Season: March 13th

-State Championships April 3rd

Notes from last LHSAA Advisory Committee Meeting:

-Director Eddie Bonine is speaking in front of the state legislature on Monday (July 13th) to give an update and will try to get a feel on the governor’s next move

-BESE board is meeting on Tuesday (July 14th) to ratify COVID-19 guidelines into mandates

-If there are any further delays, there will likely be modifications made to Phase 3 to allow shoulder pads to be used to hit sleds, tackle dummies, tackle wheels, hit sleds, do 7 on 7 to aid heat acclimation, and allow other sports more leniency

-If the fall season gets pushed back to mid-September, there are still openings to play in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome after Christmas through the second or third week in January

-If COVID-19 situation persists or worsens, all options are still on table to flip fall sports to spring and sprint sports to fall OR fall to winter, spring to fall, winter to spring (decisions will be made as late as possible because pandemic situation constantly changes)

-Governor John Bel Edwards announces phase decision on July 20th

-Phase 2 or Phase 3 modifications/changes that will allow more flexibility with sports will be announced on Jul 25th

-The next advisory meeting is July 16th after Mr. Bonine meets with

