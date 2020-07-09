Advertisement

State officials say they are working to keep voting polls safe and clean ahead of primary elections

By Donovan Jackson
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Going to the voting poll has been a concern for many as fears of spreading COVID-19 have some questioning if they will cast their votes in person this weekend.

“I think it’s better if they do it, like if they had something online where there are less people; I know voting is a must, but not as soon as they are wanting to,” said Charlotte Walker from Baton Rouge.

It’s one of the reasons why mail-in ballots hit record highs so far this year. However, not everyone is planning to miss out on hitting the vote button in person.

“As long as you’ve got your protection on and watch yourself, everything is going to be good. So you shouldn’t have to be afraid to go to the polls,” said Raymond Scott, another Baton Rouge voter.

Louisiana State Senator Regina Barrow says officials are working to make sure voters have a safe way to vote.

“Every precautionary measure has been taken place to ensure at the polling locations are sanitized. You may have several items on the agenda this election cycle outside of just the presidential election. You have a mayoral race that is going on, city council race in some areas, a judge race, and a referendum on the ballots,” said Barrow.

Barrow says she is hopeful folks will stay safe but still get out to vote.

“Don’t allow this pandemic to stop them from going to do what’s their constitutional right to do,” said Barrow.

The deadline to turn in mail-in ballots is this Friday by 4:30 pm. For more information on the July 11 election, including polling locations and a sample ballot, click here.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Expert says Baton Rouge economy faces $50M loss if LSU football season is canceled or fans are excluded

Updated: 1 hours ago
Bars, restaurants, and hotels in Baton Rouge are staring down the barrel of another major financial hit if the LSU football season is canceled or played without fans.

News

Economy losses if LSU can't play football

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
No college football season in the fall could have huge impact on the Baton Rouge economy.

State

Gov. Edwards rejects pay raise delay for Louisiana state workers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MELINDA DESLATTE
Louisiana’s state workers will get pay raises this year despite the pandemic’s effect on state finances.

News

Keeping voting polls safe and clean in Louisiana

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Going to the voting poll has been a concern for many as fears of spreading COVID-19 have some questioning if they will cast their votes in person this weekend.

Latest News

News

Honoring fallen Cenla law enforcement

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
A Louisiana non-profit working to help families of fallen law enforcement teams up with local business.

News

Gov. Edwards says La. has more COVID-19 cases than ever before; not considering a statewide mask mandate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Gremillion and Lester Duhé
Governor John Bel Edwards said there are now more cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in Louisiana than at any other time during the pandemic.

News

Avoyelles Parish welcomes new sheriff David Dauzat

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
David Dauzat became the official Sheriff of Avoyelles Parish on July 1st.

News

Avoyelles Parish has a new sheriff

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Avoyelles Parish has a new sheriff in office for the first time in 12 years.

News

New Dollar General opens in Alexandria

Updated: 6 hours ago
A new Dollar General has opened at 415 Willow Glen River Road in Alexandria.

News

Group honoring fallen Cenla law enforcement sells t-shirts at local restaurant

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
A Louisiana non-profit working to help families of fallen law enforcement teams up with local business.