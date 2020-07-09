Advertisement

Supreme Court rules on Trump’s financial documents in two separate cases

File -- President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Air Force One, Friday, July 3, 2020 (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday kept a hold on President Donald Trump’s financial records that Congress has been seeking for more than a year. The ruling returns the case to lower courts.

The 7-2 outcome is a victory for Trump, who has sought to keep his financial records private.

The decision came after the court upheld a prosecutor’s demand in another case for Trump’s tax returns as part of a criminal investigation that includes payments to women who claim they had affairs with Trump.

The court ruled 7-2 in a case in which it heard arguments by telephone in May because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The records are held by Trump's longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, which has said it would comply with a court order.

It probably will be at least several weeks before the court issues a formal judgment that would trigger the turnover of the records.

The court rejected arguments by Trump's lawyers and the Justice Department that the president is immune from investigation while he holds office or that a prosecutor must show a greater need than normal to obtain the records.

Trump’s two high court appointees, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, joined the majority.

