SWAC celebrates 100 years

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Southwestern Athletic Conference has been around for 100 years.

The SWAC has seen endless legends in its existence. Walter Payton, Jerry Rice, Steve McNair, and Doug Williams are just a few of them. Grambling President Rick Gallot recently spoke about the SWAC in a video on Twitter.

“For centuries, we have seen great competitions from HBCU’s,” Gallot said. “Each institution has played a vital role in not only molding great athletes but by also producing countless student athletes that have become lawyers, doctors, teachers, presidents, CEO’s, and more. They have impacted the world in so many different ways.”

