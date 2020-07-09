Advertisement

Tropical Storm Fay forms off coast of North Carolina

The U.S. National Hurricane Center announced the storm’s formation Thursday afternoon.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center announced the storm’s formation Thursday afternoon.(National Hurricane Center)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Fay has formed off the coast of North Carolina and is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and southern New England.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center announced the storm’s formation Thursday afternoon.

The storm was located 40 miles east-northeast of Cape Hatteras with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

A tropical storm warning was issued Thursday afternoon from Cape May, New Jersey, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The warning area includes Long Island and the Long Island Sound in New York.

Forecasters say Fay will experience slight strengthening into Friday before it weakens as the center moves inland.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Police: Black man’s hanging death in California was suicide

Updated: 13 minutes ago
A police investigation confirmed suicide was the cause of death of a Black man found hanging from a tree in a Southern California city park last month, authorities said Thursday.

News

Alexandria City Councilman At-Large Joe Fuller talks re-election, confederate objects

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
Alexandria City Councilman At-Large Joe Fuller discusses running for re-election, the controversy behind the confederate monument in front of the Rapides Parish Courthouse, and possibly changing confederate street names.

News

Why you should stay away from concrete during summer storms

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Every year in the U.S. around 300 people are struck by lightning. Louisiana is among the top ten states with the highest numbers of annual deaths.

News

Local international student reacts to ICE announcement about college classes in the fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Under the new rule, only students taking in-person coursework would be allowed to stay in the U.S.

Latest News

National

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in federal prison

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, has been returned to federal prison.

National

Official: Feds feared Epstein confidant might kill herself

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
The steps to ensure Maxwell's safety while she's locked up at a federal jail in New York City extend far beyond the measures federal officials took when they first arrested her in New Hampshire last week.

News

Lightning safety for summer storms

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Every year in the U.S. around 300 people are struck by lightning. Louisiana is among the top ten states with the highest numbers of annual deaths.

News

LSUA international student reacts ICE announcement

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Under the new rule, only students taking in-person coursework would be allowed to stay in the U.S.

National Politics

Biden pledges New Deal-like economic agenda to counter Trump

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By BILL BARROW
Launching an economic pitch expected to anchor his fall presidential campaign, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is proposing sweeping new uses of the federal government’s regulatory and spending power to bolster U.S. manufacturing and technology firms.

National

Big Ten to limit football, fall sports to conference games

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JOHN ZENOR AP Sports Writer
Besides football, the sports affected include men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.