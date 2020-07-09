Advertisement

Woman, 59, falls to her death near popular viewing area at Grand Canyon

Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:04 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (KNXV/CNN) - A 59-year-old Arizona woman is dead after falling at the Grand Canyon. Authorities found her body about 100 feet below one of the site’s most popular viewing areas.

Witness Miriam Weiner and her daughter were visiting the Grand Canyon for the first time Friday, and she was in disbelief to see groups exploring off the beaten path at Mather Point, an area that can see hundreds of tourists at a time.

“I said to my daughter who was with me, ‘That doesn’t look safe,’” Weiner said.

Officials say 59-year-old Maria Salgado Lopez had been hiking off trail, taking photographs with family when she accidentally stepped off the edge. She is survived by her husband, daughter and two sons.
Officials say 59-year-old Maria Salgado Lopez had been hiking off trail, taking photographs with family when she accidentally stepped off the edge. She is survived by her husband, daughter and two sons.(Source: GoFundMe/KNXV/CNN)

Then, she heard screams.

“It was the type of scream that you hear wailing, crying, people shouting ‘no’, that sort of thing, and then, I realized I need to call 911,” Weiner said.

Officials with the Grand Canyon National Park say 59-year-old Maria Salgado Lopez had been hiking off trail, taking photographs with family when she accidentally stepped off the edge. Her body was discovered about 100 feet below the rim.

“It just brings tears to my eyes. It’s just very sad to go out there and think you’re just going for a vacation and sightseeing, and you come back without your mom or your wife,” Weiner said.

GoFundMe set up to cover Salgado Lopez’s funeral expenses has raised more than $18,000. According to the website, she is survived by her husband, daughter and two sons.

Andrea Lankford worked as a park ranger at the Grand Canyon in the late 90s. She says despite safety measures and previous incidents, falls are not uncommon, and there are many spots, such as Mather Point, where visitors venture off to get a better view.

"It's kind of a seductive beauty that makes you want to get closer to it," Lankford said. "If you see a guard rail, if you see a sign, that's up there for a reason. Maybe because something bad happened there in the past."

Lankford says if she could sit down with Salgado Lopez’s family, she’d tell them it wasn’t their fault and that accidents happen.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's office are investigating.

In a statement, park officials encouraged visitors to stay on designated trails and walkways and always keep a safe distance from the edge of the rim. They also reminded visitors to stay behind railings and fences at overlooks.

Officials say about a dozen people die at the Grand Canyon each year, including deaths from heart attacks and other medical issues.

In late June, a California woman identified as 49-year-old Catherine Houe died from what officials believe was heat exposure while hiking the South Kaibab Trail to spend the night at Phantom Ranch.

Copyright 2020 KNXV, National Park Service, Google Earth, Miriam Weiner, GoFundMe via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases jump in worst-hit trio of US, Brazil and India

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jovana Gec and Nick Perry
The virus isn't slowing in the three worst-affected countries: the United States, Brazil and India. They account for more than 60% of new cases globally.

National Politics

Supreme Court ruling on Trump’s tax records expected

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The high-stakes dispute, which could be resolved Thursday, tests the balance of power between the White House and Congress, as well as Trump's claim that he can't be investigated while he holds office.

National

Sheriff: Actress Naya Rivera missing in SoCal lake

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Rivera played Santana, a cheerleader in the musical-comedy “Glee” that aired on Fox from 2009 until 2015.

National

Texas officer runs into burning mobile home to save 8-year-old boy

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The officer says the boy was sad about his football cleats being lost in the fire, so he told him he would buy him new ones.

National

'Every officer has a heart': Texas officer speaks out after rescuing child from house fire

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
The officer says the boy was sad about his football cleats being lost in the fire, so he told him he would buy him new ones.

Latest News

National

Most important factor in schools reopening is controlling COVID-19 in community, official says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Despite threats made by the president, the White House doesn't have the ability to unilaterally slash current federal funding for schools.

National

Trump threatens funding to schools that don't reopen in fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The president also criticized the CDC's reopening guidelines, calling them "very tough and expensive" as well as "impractical."

National

Woman falls to her death while hiking off trail with family at Grand Canyon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Officials say about a dozen people die at the Grand Canyon each year, including deaths from heart attacks and other medical issues.

National

Atlanta mayor mandates face masks in city

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Officials across Georgia have been increasingly voicing worries that hospitals are filling and government-run testing sites are being overrun amid a coronavirus surge.

News

Economy losses if LSU can't play football

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
No college football season in the fall could have huge impact on the Baton Rouge economy.