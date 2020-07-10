Cenla community gathers for supportive rally outside the Alexandria Police Department

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Close to a hundred members of the community, including friends and family of police officers, gathered at the Alexandria Police Department for a peaceful rally to show their support for local law enforcement on Thursday, July 9. The rally was supposed to take place two days earlier and was scheduled as a march beginning at City Hall and ending at the Rapides Parish Courthouse, but it was canceled because of the weather.

Several speakers spoke to the large crowd in the scorching sun. One of the speakers included Jerrod King, Chief of Police in Alexandria, who had some emotional words.

“We are being accused of being the worst in society when I know that every one of us is the best of society every day.”

This event was organized by Chief King’s wife, Connie King. In planning this event, she did not want anyone coming out with signs or wearing shirts that read, “Blue Lives Matter”. Everyone obeyed that, but some wore shirts that said, “Back the Blue”. Overall though, King thought this rally was a success.

“I was really surprised with all the people that showed up to support our officers. I just put it out there, and they just came. We had some great donors that donated great things for us. I think we had good participation.”

This event only lasted about 40 minutes, and besides from a peaceful protest, another takeaway from this event was the lack of people wearing masks. The ones who weren’t outweighed those who were.

