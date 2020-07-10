Former LSUA guard signs with agency to play overseas
Kendriana Washington prepares for the next stages in her career
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Former LSUA guard Kendriana Washington joins Hutch in the Clutch to share her big announcement.
HUTCH: A few months ago, you were worried about getting to this point, but now you’ve finally signed to an agency. How much of a breathe of fresh air is it knowing you’re one step closer to pursuing your dream?
KENDRIANA: “So much fresh air. Ever since I signed it took a whole bunch of pressure off of me. Now I can relax and focus on my family.”
HUTCH: Where are your options for placement?
KENDRIANA: “My agent said he’s looking at Serbia, Romania and everywhere in Europe. That’s exciting because it’s a big money league. I’m glad I have an agent that has connections in that league.
HUTCH: Are you scared about moving into a different country to play ball?
KENDRIANA: ”Not at all. Now that I’ve gotten this far there’s nothing to be scared about honestly. The only thing left to do is to give it my all.
HUTCH: In the meantime, what’s next for you?
KENDRIANA: “I only need to stay at shape and keep getting better. I’m working out in Tulsa, Oklahoma with different trainers. All of the trainers here that I work with are really good about trying to get female athletes to the level that they need to get to.”
