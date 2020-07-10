Gov. Edwards signs bill protecting schools from COVID-19 lawsuits

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s K-12 schools and colleges will be shielded from most civil lawsuits if a student or teacher contracts the COVID-19 disease.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday he has signed the new liability limitations into law. Lawmakers passed the sweeping protections in their special session. The measure will keep people exposed to COVID-19 at a school or school facility from being able to sue for damages unless they can prove the high legal standard of “grossly negligent or wanton or reckless misconduct.”

The protections cover public and private K-12 schools; charter schools; and public and private colleges and universities. The new law is retroactive to March 11.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.