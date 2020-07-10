Advertisement

Gov. Edwards signs bill protecting schools from COVID-19 lawsuits

(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s K-12 schools and colleges will be shielded from most civil lawsuits if a student or teacher contracts the COVID-19 disease.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday he has signed the new liability limitations into law. Lawmakers passed the sweeping protections in their special session. The measure will keep people exposed to COVID-19 at a school or school facility from being able to sue for damages unless they can prove the high legal standard of “grossly negligent or wanton or reckless misconduct.”

The protections cover public and private K-12 schools; charter schools; and public and private colleges and universities. The new law is retroactive to March 11.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Down Home LA: Can you climb Louisiana’s tallest mountain?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Klein
Driskill Mountain is Louisiana’s tallest point.

News

Red River and FHLB Dallas award $48,000 to two Alexandria nonprofits

Updated: 2 hours ago
Red River Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas have awarded $48,000 to two nonprofits serving the Alexandria area.

News

Discussion on early voting numbers in Rapides Parish

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Rapides Registrar of Voters Lin Stewart discusses early voting numbers for the Louisiana Presidential Preference Primary.

News

Alexandria City Councilman At-Large Joe Fuller talks re-election, confederate objects

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Alexandria City Councilman At-Large Joe Fuller discusses running for re-election, the controversy behind the confederate monument in front of the Rapides Parish Courthouse, and possibly changing confederate street names.

News

Why you should stay away from concrete during summer storms

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Every year in the U.S. around 300 people are struck by lightning. Louisiana is among the top ten states with the highest numbers of annual deaths.

Latest News

News

Local international student reacts to ICE announcement about college classes in the fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Under the new rule, only students taking in-person coursework would be allowed to stay in the U.S.

News

Lightning safety for summer storms

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Every year in the U.S. around 300 people are struck by lightning. Louisiana is among the top ten states with the highest numbers of annual deaths.

News

LSUA international student reacts ICE announcement

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Under the new rule, only students taking in-person coursework would be allowed to stay in the U.S.

News

Alexandria man arrested in connection with Monroe Street homicide

Updated: 5 hours ago
Alexandria Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide on Monroe Street.

News

Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital now offering robotic-arm assisted total knee replacement

Updated: 5 hours ago
Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital is the first hospital in Central Louisiana to offer robotic-arm assisted total knee surgery.

News

APD seeking missing juvenile

Updated: 5 hours ago
D’Ajiah Roberts, 14, was last seen on Tuesday