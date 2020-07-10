Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The legal fight over NBA rookie Zion Williamson’s endorsement potential now includes an allegation his family received $400,000 from a marketing agency before playing at Duke. Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford filed a lawsuit last summer in Florida, accusing Williamson and the agency now representing him of breach of contract. Williamson had filed a lawsuit in North Carolina to terminate a five-year contract with Prime Sports. In court filings Thursday, Ford's attorneys included a letter signed by Williamson and his stepfather to repay a 2018 loan from a different agency. Williamson's attorney says those documents are “fraudulent.”

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian has undergone a procedure to correct a congenital cardiovascular anomaly. The university said in a statement Tuesday that the anomaly was uncovered in an annual executive physical last week. Sarkisian had what the school described as a successful procedure last Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama. The former USC and Washington head coach is recuperating at home in Tuscaloosa and is expected to make a full recovery. Sarkisian returned to Alabama last season after two years in the same role for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.