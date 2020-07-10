Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA

Louisiana governor, lawmakers oppose canceling school sports

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards and a majority of state House members oppose a state senator’s call for the cancellation of public school athletics this fall despite Louisiana's surging coronavirus outbreak. Edwards says Senate Education Chairman Cleo Fields’ push to suspend K-12 athletic events as a safety precaution was well-meaning. But the Democratic governor says it’s “just a little too early” to make such a sweeping determination. Louisiana is seeing renewed spikes in the COVID-19 disease and patient hospitalizations. A group of 56 Republican state representatives and seven state senators penned a letter to Louisiana’s education leaders, urging a normal extracurricular sports schedule as schools reopen.

LOUISIANA DEMOCRATS

Louisiana Democrats searching for new state party leader

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Democrats will elect a new leader this summer, after state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson said she won’t seek reelection as chair of the state party. Peterson has held the job for two four-year terms. She was first chosen for the post in a 2012 election that gave Peterson the distinction of being the first woman to win the job of party chair. The New Orleans state senator and lawyer announced her decision not to run for a third term in a statement. The new leader will be chosen by the members of the party governing body on Aug. 29.

LIBBEY-LOUISIANA

Libbey wants to shut down Shreveport glass tableware plant

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — An Ohio company that bills itself as one of the world's largest glass tableware manufacturers says it wants to shut down its Louisiana plant by the end of the year. Libbey Inc. of Toledo, Ohio, says it will negotiate with unions representing the 450 workers in Shreveport, Louisiana, before making a final decision. CEO Mike Bauer says demand has been declining for the last few years, and the COVID-19 pandemic has made things worse. The company and its U.S. subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11 reorganization on June 1. The bankruptcy court action doesn't include international subsidiaries in Canada, China, Mexico, the Netherlands and Portugal.

TEXAS-EXECUTION

Texas resumes executions after 5-month delay due to pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate has been put to death for fatally shooting an 82-year-old man nearly three decades ago. That ends a five-month delay of executions in the nation’s busiest capital punishment state because of the coronavirus pandemic. Billy Joe Wardlow received a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1993 killing of Carl Cole at Cole’s East Texas home. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to stop the 45-year-old man’s execution. Wardlow was the first Texas inmate to be executed since Feb. 6. He was the second inmate in the U.S. to be put to death since the country began to reopen.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA SCHOOLS

Edwards agrees to protect schools from most virus lawsuits

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s K-12 schools and colleges will be shielded from most civil lawsuits if a student or teacher contracts the COVID-19 disease. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday he has signed the new liability limitations into law. Lawmakers passed the sweeping protections in their special session. The measure will keep people exposed to COVID-19 at a school or school facility from being able to sue for damages unless they can prove the high legal standard of “grossly negligent or wanton or reckless misconduct.” The protections cover public and private K-12 schools; charter schools; and public and private colleges and universities. The new law is retroactive to March 11.

RACIAL INEQUALITY-AP EXPLAINS-CONFEDERATE FLAGS

AP Explains: Confederate flags draw differing responses

Public pressure amid protests over racial inequality forced Mississippi to furl its Confederate-inspired state flag for good, yet Georgia’s flag is based on another Confederate design and lives on. Why the difference? The Confederacy used more than one flag while it was fighting the United States to preserve slavery. Most of the designs are largely forgotten more than 150 years after the Civil War ended. The best-known Confederate flag is red with a blue X and stars. It was adopted by white supremacists and heritage groups, and that's the kind of emblem Mississippi used. Confederate national flags are often relegated to museums.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI-LEGISLATURE

Mississippi seeing big virus outbreak in state legislature

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is seeing the biggest outbreak of COVID-19 among legislators in any state. At least 1 in 7 Mississippi legislators has tested positive. President Donald Trump has resisted wearing a mask, and many other Republicans around the country have cast face coverings and social distancing as an infringement on their personal freedom. But around the heavily Republican Mississippi Capitol, not wearing a mask — or wearing one pushed below the chin — was a bipartisan activity in recent weeks. At the same time, plenty of lawmakers from both parties covered their faces and took other precautions.

LOUISIANA BUDGET-PAY RAISES

Edwards rejects pay raise delay for Louisiana state workers

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s state workers will get pay raises this year despite the pandemic's effect on state finances. Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed a legislative effort to withhold $57 million for the salary hikes. Edwards stripped that language from the budget bill with his line-item veto authority. The governor released the vetoes as he announced Wednesday that he signed this year's $34 billion operating budget. Lawmakers sought to stall the pay raises because of Louisiana's financial uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak. Edwards says he will issue a state agency hiring freeze and has ordered cabinet agencies to set aside 10% of their budgets as a precaution.