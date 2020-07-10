Advertisement

Recalled bassinets sold on Amazon, Target pose fall and entrapment hazard to infants

About 3,000 DaVinci Bailey brand bassinets sold between August of 2018 and September of 2019 have an issue that can cause the bottom to weaken. Infants could fall and become entrapped afterward.
About 3,000 DaVinci Bailey brand bassinets sold between August of 2018 and September of 2019 have an issue that can cause the bottom to weaken. Infants could fall and become entrapped afterward.(CPSC)
By Kevin Foster
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WAFB) - About 3,000 DaVinci Bailey brand bassinets sold between August of 2018 and September of 2019 have an issue that can cause the bottom to weaken. Infants could fall and become entrapped afterward.

DaVinci is offering buyers a free repair kit. Contact DaVinci by calling 833-932-0208 to set that up.

Several models of the bassinet are part of the recall. Identify them using the color, corresponding product numbers, and model number below:

Gray (M0934G), espresso (M0934E), natural (M0934N), and white (M0934W). The model number “0934” is printed on a white label attached to the mattress support board and on the external product package.

The company says it received 13 reports of its bassinets weakening at the bottom. No one was hurt during any of those cases.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

