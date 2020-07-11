WATCH: Gov. Edwards issues mask mandate for Louisiana

(KALB) - Gov. Edwards announced on July 11 that a mask mandate will begin on July 13 for everyone ages 8 and older unless they have health conditions. You may remove your mask to eat and drink. Parishes can opt out of the mandate if they have fewer cases (Grant, West Feliciana and Red River). Edwards made the announcement during a 2:30 p.m. press conference Saturday afternoon.

Indoor gatherings will be limited to 50 people indoors. Outdoor gatherings must be socially distanced.

All bars will be closed for on-premise consumption in the state. Drinks will have to be “to go” only.

