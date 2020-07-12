Advertisement

21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Twenty-one people suffered minor injuries in an explosion and fire Sunday on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego, military officials said.

The blaze was reported shortly before 9 a.m. on USS Bonhomme Richard, said Mike Raney, a spokesman for Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Seventeen sailors and four civilians were hospitalized with "non-life threatening injuries," Raney said in a brief statement. He didn't provide additional details.

Previously, officials said at least one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. It wasn't immediately known where on the 840-foot (255-meter) amphibious assault vessel the blast and the fire occurred. The flames sent up a huge plume of dark smoke visible around San Diego.

Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3, told the San Diego Union-Tribune that the Navy thinks the fire began somewhere in a lower cargo hold where marine equipment and vehicles are stored.

The fire was not a fueled by fuel oil, hazardous materials or electrical causes, Sobeck told the newspaper. It was fueled by paper, cloth, rags or other materials in a standard fire. He said he is not concerned about the air quality or toxicity around the fire.

There was no ordnance on board, Sobeck said. There are a million gallons of fuel on board, he said, but that is "well below" any heat source.

The explosion was probably caused by a change in air pressure, he told the Union-Tribune.

San Diego is the Bonhomme Richard's home port, and the ship was undergoing routine maintenance at the time of the fire.

About 160 sailors and officers were on board, Raney said — far fewer than the thousand typically on the ship when it's on active duty.

All crew members were accounted for, said Admiral Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations.

"We are grateful for the quick and immediate response of local, base, and shipboard firefighters aboard USS Bonhomme Richard," Gilday said in a statement.

The 23-year-old ship has the capacity to deploy and land helicopters, smaller boats and amphibious vehicles. Because of its age, a fire could be particularly destructive, especially if it reached the engine room and other tight spaces with machinery, said Lawrence B. Brennan, a professor of admiralty and international maritime law at Fordham University in New York.

"The heat of a fire of this nature can warp the steel, and that can be a major problem for any ship," said Brennan. "On an older ship, it's even more of a problem."

Two other docked ships, USS Fitzgerald and USS Russell, were moved to berths away from the fire, officials said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Judge seeks more details on Trump’s clemency for Roger Stone

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Trump commuted Stone's 40-month prison sentence on Friday evening, just days before he was to report to prison.

News

Gov. Edwards, FEMA to discuss hurricane preparedness at 11:30 a.m.

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Governor John Bel Edwards and FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor will meet Monday to discuss hurricane preparedness.

National Politics

More than 200 schools back lawsuit over foreign student rule

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
More than 200 universities are backing a legal challenge to the Trump administration’s new restrictions on international students, arguing that the policy jeopardizes students’ safety and forces schools to reconsider fall plans they have spent months preparing.

Coronavirus

Judge blocks federal executions; administration appeals

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
The execution comes after a federal appeals court lifted an injunction on Sunday that had been put in place last week after the victims’ family argued they would be put at high risk for the coronavirus if they had to travel to attend the execution.

Coronavirus

Parents struggle as schools, daycares eye coronavirus reopening decisions

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Experts and officials agree the economy cannot fully reopen until kids are back in school or daycare, but with cases surging across the country, facilities are struggling to figure out how to do it safely.

Latest News

National

Caught on camera: Man defaces Black Lives Matter sign in Boston

Updated: 1 hour ago
Boston Police said they’ve identified a suspect in the vandalism of a Black Lives Matter art installation after a man was caught on camera painting over it.

Coronavirus

Parents struggle as schools, daycares make reopening decisions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Schools and daycares are struggling with how to reopen safely amid the pandemic.

Coronavirus

US grapples with pandemic as its origins are traced in China

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and PABLO GORONDI
Deaths from the virus have been rising in the U.S., especially in the South and West, though they are still well below the heights hit in April, according to a recent Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

National

Washington NFL team dropping name after 87 years

Updated: 1 hours ago
The team launched a 'thorough review' of the name July 3 that the NFL supported. That came in the aftermath of prominent sponsors FedEx, Nike, PepsiCo and Bank of America calling for a change.

News

NSU’s CIS master’s program will begin this fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
Northwestern State University is enrolling now for its Master of Science degree in computer information systems, set to begin this fall.

National

Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 after battle with breast cancer

Updated: 2 hours ago
Preston enjoyed a lengthy career in film and television, appearing in “Jerry Maguire,” “Twins” and at times starring with her husband, John Travolta, in films like “Battlefield Earth” and “Gotti.”