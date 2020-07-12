Deep South News Digest

Good day! Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up today in the Deep South. Questions about today’s coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:

GEORGIA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA COURTS

ATLANTA — Georgia’s state court system is beginning to resume business even as the coronavirus pandemic continues, but the state’s chief justice says there are unlikely to be any jury trials until September or later and is warning against crowded pretrial hearings. SENT: 450 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

ATLANTA — Three thousand and one. That’s the number of people in Georgia who have died after contracting the coronavirus, according to data released Sunday by the state Department of Public Health. SENT: 220 words.NEW HOSPITAL

ALBANY, Ga. — Leaders of a southwest Georgia county say the region’s largest hospital system has tried to obstruct plans for a new competitor hospital in their county, but Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany denies doing anything wrong. SENT: 430 words. With AP Photo.

IN BRIEF:

SEA TURTLE NESTING-GEORGIA — Rare loggerhead sea turtles are nesting in healthy numbers this year on Georgia beaches.

EXCHANGE

CUMMING, Ga. — Gary Trentacosta has dreamt of opening up his own bagel shop with his wife, Cathy, for years, but after having kids and other life events popping up, the idea has always been pushed to the backburner. Retirement opened the way, and The Bagel Hole opened on Monday, June 22. Sent: 640 words. By the Forsyth County News

IN SPORTS:

BBO—OBIT-BOLLING

MOBILE, Ala. — Frank Bolling, a two-time All-Star second baseman and the last player to hit a grand slam off Sandy Koufax, has died. He was 88. Bolling died Saturday. He was diagnosed with cancer about five years ago, according to a notice posted by the funeral home handling the arrangements. Bolling played 12 seasons in the majors, six with Detroit and six with the Braves, and hit .254 with 106 home runs. He won a Gold Glove in 1958 with the Tigers and for part of that season, his double-play partner was his older brother, shortstop Milt Bolling. SENT: 260 words.

SOUTH CAROLINA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

DEPUTIES-FATAL SHOOTING

GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a 26-year-old man who pulled a gun during an attempt to arrest him for failing to stop when a police car turned on blue lights, Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said. SENT: 220 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s coronavirus case count continues to climb with the state reporting an additional 1,950 confirmed cases Sunday, after adding a single-day high of more than 2,200 cases a day earlier. State health officials say a spike in cases in being driven in part by young people. SENT: 270 words.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-FOREIGN-WORKERS

BOSTON — Businesses in beach communities and mountain getaways up and down the East Coast are fretting about a shortage of workers as the summer season picks up steam. The concern comes after the Trump administration announced last month that it was extending a ban on green cards and adding many temporary visas to the freeze, including J-1 cultural exchange visas and H-2B visas. SENT: 1010 words. By Michael Casey. With AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

—INMATE DEATH — South Carolina authorities say they’re investigating the death of a state inmate serving a 200-year sentence in connection with multiple rapes as a possible suicide.

—ADMISSIONS CHANGES — Students applying for freshman admission to the University of South Carolina’s Columbia campus will not have to submit standardized SAT or ACT test scores for the 2021 spring, summer or fall terms.

SEA TURTLE NESTING-GEORGIA — Rare loggerhead sea turtles are nesting in healthy numbers this year on Georgia beaches. The turtles also nest in South Carolina.

EXCHANGE

EXCHANGE-SOUTH CAROLINA FAMILY-CORONAVIRUS

SUMTER, S.C. — After having to cancel her last two birthday parties due to unforeseen circumstances, first because her father was sick, last year because a family member died, her mother wanted her eldest’s 11th birthday to be special. Then the entire family got COVID-19. Instead of the “Tik Tok birthday sleepover” Alicia Adger planned for Jordan Adger, the two and Jordan’s sister stood on their front porch on Patriot Parkway just past Patriot Park on Wednesday as family and friends drove past. SENT: 620 words. By KAYLA GREEN, The Sumter Item

ALABAMA (all times Central)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CHURCHES-AND-COVID

NEW YORK — Crowded bars and house parties have been identified as culprits in spreading the coronavirus. Meat packing plants, prisons and nursing homes are known hot spots. Then there’s the complicated case of America’s churches. The vast majority of these churches have cooperated with health authorities and successfully protected their congregations. Yet from the earliest phases of the pandemic, and continuing to this day, some worship services and other religious activities have been identified as sources of local outbreaks. SENT: 1200 words, photos. By David Crary.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ALABAMA

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Over 1,600 new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in Alabama Sunday, along with seven additional virus-related deaths. The state has recorded 16,520 new confirmed cases of the virus over the last 14 days, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, accounting for nearly one-third of the 52,908 total cases confirmed since the pandemic’s start. UPCOMING: About 200 words

IN BRIEF:

TEEN'S BODY FOUND — A body found in an Alabama creek has been identified as a 17-year-old missing since late June.

ALABAMA-TOYOTA PLANT — Toyota says it has begun production of a newly redesigned four-cylinder engine at its manufacturing plant in north Alabama.

ST. CLAIR JAIL CLOSES — An Alabama jail is temporarily closing on Monday.

EXCHANGE

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHEESECAKES

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — A Birmingham concert promoter has found a sweet new purpose in all his coronavirus off time. He's making cheesecakes and selling them to benefit behind-the-scenes concert workers who have been hard-hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic. SENT: 1540 words. By BOB CARLTON, AL.com

IN SPORTS:

BBO—OBIT-BOLLING

(Also moved on state general news wire)

MOBILE, Ala. — Frank Bolling, a two-time All-Star second baseman and the last player to hit a grand slam off Sandy Koufax, has died. He was 88. Bolling died Saturday. He was diagnosed with cancer about five years ago, according to a notice posted by the funeral home handling the arrangements. Bolling played 12 seasons in the majors, six with Detroit and six with the Braves, and hit .254 with 106 home runs. He won a Gold Glove in 1958 with the Tigers and for part of that season, his double-play partner was his older brother, shortstop Milt Bolling. SENT: 260 words.

LOUISIANA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

BLACK SUBDIVISION-HISTORIC REGISTER

NEW ORLEANS — The first subdivision built for middle- and upper-class Black residents of New Orleans — and one of the first in the nation — is now on the National Register of Historic Places. It’s great to have national recognition of the neighborhood’s historical significance after years of work, Gretchen Bradford, president the Pontchartrain Park Neighborhood Association, said Thursday. “As soon as this stuff with COVID-19 is over we’re going to have a grand celebration,” she said in a telephone interview. SENT: 480 words, photos. By Janet McConnaughey.

LOUISIANA SPOTLIGHT-ANALYSIS

BATON ROUGE — Talk about a rough introduction to the Louisiana Legislature. louisiana’s freshman class of new lawmakers, who took office in January, got little of the glad-handing, party-hopping slow start that traditionally kicks off a regular legislative session. Instead, Gov. John Bel Edwards notified the House and Senate on the opening day of the session in March that Louisiana had its first positive test for the coronavirus. The next few months involved temporary adjournment, the scrapping of bills lawmakers expected to debate and a switch from financial security to the reemergence of state budget woes — all stemming from the COVID-19 disease pandemic. SENT: 720 words. By Melinda Deslatte.

IN BRIEF:

STATE TAX DEADLINE — If you haven’t filed your 2019 state income tax return, you have until Wednesday to do so.

EXCHANGES

EXCHANGE-LOUISIANA JOURNALIST-FAMILY

BATON ROUGE, La. — The family of Louisiana sports reporter Carley McCord, who died in a Dec. 28 plane crash, is raising money to help the family of another Baton Rouge sports reporter who served as a mentor and friend to McCord. McCord’s sister launched a children's clothing line to raise money for Matt Moscona's family. SENT: 900 words. By MEGAN WYATT, The Advocate

EXCHANGE-BASKETBALL COACH

MONROE, La. — Chrissy Givens needed little time to get reacquainted with the Madhouse on Millhaven. Crowds crammed inside the old gym to watch the former Ouachita star during her transcend playing career. The biggest difference is Givens’ no. 22 now hangs from the rafters. Givens, introduced as the new girl’s basketball coach at Ouachita on Thursday, wants to bring that same energy back to her alma mater. SENT: 710 words. By ADAM HUNSUCKER, The Monroe News-Star.

MISSISSIPPI (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE-PLANS-MISSISSIPPI

JACKSON, Miss. — Students in Mississippi are scheduled to return to school in August amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the state, but campus life will be a lot different than what many are used to. SENT: 480 words. By Leah Willingham. Associated Press/Report for America.

HEALTH CARE FRAUD

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — A Mississippi businessman faces up to 20 years in prison and $500,000 in fines after pleading guilty to his part in a $510 million health care fraud scheme involving high-priced prescription pain cream. SENT: 260 words.

UNDER THE CAPITOL DOME-ANALYSIS

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is enacting a wide range of laws based on bills passed during this year’s legislative session, including some that separately regulate wine, school buses and scooters. SENT: 610 words. By Emily Wagster Pettus.

IN BRIEF:

RAP CONCERT SHOOTING — Two people were shot to death at a concert in Como.

MISSISSIPPI TAX DEADLINE — Procrastinators are facing a deadline to file their 2019 Mississippi income tax returns.

EXCHANGES

EXCHANGE-FOOTBALL PLAYER-COLLEGE

BYHALIA, Miss — Call Makylan Pounders the new king of recycling. To the surprise of no one, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all of the gyms and weight rooms in Byhalia. But Pounders, the Byhalia offensive lineman and third member of the Clarion Ledger’s 2020 Dandy Dozen team, didn’t want that to stop him from staying in shape. That’s how Pounders became Byhalia’s one-man salvage crew. SENT: 780 words. By NICK SUSS, The Clarion Ledger

EXCHANGE-NATIVE AMERICAN HISTORY

PICAYUNE, Miss. — The Acolapissa tribe was not the only Native American tribe to make its home in south Mississippi. This area was also once populated by members of the Choctaw tribe. “Pearl River County, like most of the areas of Mississippi, was once home to many Native Americans,” stated a pamphlet from the Pearl River County Historical Society and the Pearl River Chapter of the Mississippi Archaeological Associated titled Recognizing and Rejoicing in our Indian Heritage. SENT: 460 words. By the Picayune Item.

