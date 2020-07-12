Election results: presidential primary & parish races

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana voters headed to the polls to cast their ballot in the Presidential Preference Primary and parish races.

Only voters registered as a Democrat or Republican were eligible to vote in the Presidential Preference Primary, but all voters could vote in municipal elections.

There were also several central Louisiana parish elections in Rapides, Natchitoches, Avoyelles, and Concordia parishes. Parishes held mayoral, chief of police, alderman, and city council elections.

Read election results here.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.