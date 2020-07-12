Advertisement

Fatal Shooting in Marksville

By Corey Howard
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Marksville Police Department continues to investigate a deadly shooting that happened near Cannon Street.

According to the Marksville Police Department, the shooting happened early Sunday morning, July 12, 2020.

Police say they do not have much information at this time, but they need the help of the public to make an arrest.

The Marksville Police Department plans to provide more information to the public Monday morning, but if you do have information to help with investigation call 318-253-9250.

The article will be updated as more information becomes available.

